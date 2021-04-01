COVID-19 vaccinations underway for people held in SC jails and prisons

As most South Carolina residents become eligible, coronavirus vaccinations for one of the state's most vulnerable populations are starting to ramp up.

People incarcerated in South Carolina's prisons and jails began receiving the vaccine in March and, with eligibility and vaccine allocations expanding, administrators are gearing up to fully vaccinate their populations.

The S.C. Department of Corrections has 21 facilities across the state and on March 29, 15,548 people were incarcerated in those institutions.

SCDC prisoners began receiving their first doses of the vaccine in early March. By the last week of March, 729 inmates aged 65 and older or those with pre-existing conditions were receiving the second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

Shirene Hansotia, criminal justice policy and legal counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, said it's welcome to hear vaccinations are starting for incarcerated people.

Those held in jails and prisons aren't typically able to socially distance, and many have pre-existing conditions, greatly increasing the likelihood and danger of a COVID-19 infection.

Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said the prison system plans to vaccinate all inmates pending further allocations by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Starting March 31, anyone 16 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine in South Carolina.

So far, vaccinations have posed several logistical challenges, Shain said. Institutions are spread out across the state, but vaccines are delivered to the Columbia office. Staff members then have to estimate how many vials they need per day and must drive them out to each facility.

The process can be time consuming, including paperwork for each incarcerated person who chooses to receive the vaccine. Once a dose is taken out of the vial, the remaining doses are only good for six hours, Shain said.

"Because you sometimes get extra doses in a vial or have doses left over, we have to quickly identify someone else to vaccinate. We don’t want any doses to go to waste," she said.

With more than 14,000 inmates yet to be vaccinated, SCDC needs a lot of additional staff to continue the process, according to Shain. They've requested help from the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

"We will be offering shots to about the same number of people in some of our larger institutions as Prisma Health offers daily at Gamecock Park in Columbia. That site has between 80-100 volunteers staffing it each day," Shain said.

Security concerns are also a factor, since only a certain number of inmates can be outside their dorms at the same time.

Shain said she hopes the next allocation will be the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. "That will cut down the work by half," she said.

At the Charleston County jail, vaccinations began at the end of March.

Spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said the Al Cannon Detention Center received 500 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine, and its medical provider had vaccinated 166 inmates as of March 31.

On April 1, the detention center's website listed the inmate population at 795 individuals.

"Today was one of the best days in my nursing career," Wellpath nurse KellyAnne Lee said in a release from the Sheriff's Office. Lee said she's been working to get vaccines at the jail since October.

"I was grateful to be able to help others so we all get back to a sense of normalcy," Lee said.

For those who may be released before it's time for a second dose, instructions were given on how to find one in the community at large.

"We recognize the importance of providing vaccinations to our detention center’s residents, many of whom may not normally have access to this opportunity. This will, in turn, reduce the number of COVID cases in our community," Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in the news release.

According to the SCDC's website, 3,236 inmates have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and 40 have died. Two staff members also died out of 1,086 confirmed cases.

"Ideally, we would have liked to see incarcerated people prioritized early in this process," the ACLU's Hansotia said. "It's not just dangerous to people inside, it's dangerous to staff that come in and out and then bring the virus back to their communities. It's a public safety issue."

But it's better late than never, Hansotia said. She hopes that vaccinations will lessen the danger for incarcerated populations who have little ability to avoid the virus.