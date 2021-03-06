COVID-19 reached SC one year ago. Here are voices from the pandemic’s early days.

When the coronavirus arrived in South Carolina, the United States was only a few days removed from announcing its 100th case of COVID-19, and the pandemic wasn’t officially a pandemic.

A radical shift in American life seemed more a distant hypothetical than an imminent transformation.

When South Carolina announced its first two cases on March 6, 2020, the nation had tallied 437 infections and 26 deaths — total. Within months, Charleston County would log that many cases in a day, that many deaths in a week.

One year later, more than 520,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19, a number staggering by the standards of last March and surely lower than the virus's true spread since. Including probable cases, more than 8,700 people infected with the virus have died.

One year ago, the nation’s focus was only beginning to turn away from the repatriation flights that took Americans from Wuhan, China, to forced quarantines on military bases, away from cruise ships that seemed like the worst breeding grounds.

At the moment the first cases were announced, people were lined up for book signings at the Charleston Wine + Food festival and packing into bars on King Street.

The crowds that assembled for the Democratic primary had left town less than a week earlier. “Social distancing” was still public health jargon, not the way we led our lives. (The phrase had only appeared in this newspaper once. Since then, it has been printed at least 1,800 times.)

The news carried a concerning signal for South Carolina. One of the first two people to test positive for the virus, an elderly woman in Camden, hadn’t been overseas, and she hadn’t been around anyone known to have COVID-19.

That meant the virus had been sneaking through the community undetected. Most of the cases confirmed in the following weeks came from around Camden, a small and affluent community in Kershaw County that was coming up on its premier annual event: the Carolina Cup horse race, which draws thousands to party in its infield.

"It was like, 'Why us?' But as you start analyzing our community, it's a very social community. It's a community that goes to events and celebrates and parties," said Vic Carpenter, the county's administrator. "Our nature as a community predisposed us to spreading it."

The new reality quickly set in. The Wednesday after South Carolina’s first cases were announced, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, actor Tom Hanks said he’d caught the virus and the college basketball season was abruptly abandoned.

South Carolina declared a state of emergency the next Friday, March 13. Fifty-one weeks later, it’s still in effect.

March 2020 marked a society-wide transformation, but it was made up of millions of moments of reckoning, moments when the gravity of the pandemic set in and the virus became personal.

The Post and Courier spoke with six people with unique perspectives on the pandemic’s early days in South Carolina and its impact on the state. These conversations have been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

The administrator

Vic Carpenter is the administrator of Kershaw County, where public health authorities identified the first spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina. One of the state’s first two cases, announced on March 6, 2020, was found in the county, which became the state's first hotspot. Carpenter was a vocal advocate for the state to share more information about COVID-19 cases, including their addresses, with local leaders and first responders.

People looked to us. We were one of the first entities that people looked to for answers on that. And we had to say, “We don’t know.” … Even if you did know something, you didn’t know if it was the right information or not. It just kind of compounded to a lot of frustration. And I think in the earliest stages, that first month, it added to the fear. …

I was in Durham, N.C., at a conference for county managers. … We had sessions on COVID and whatnot and how you would handle that, so it was a good environment. And then I got a call, and it’s from our regional (Department of Health and Environmental Control) guy, and he’s just saying, “I need to let you know that you’ve got a case of COVID confirmed, and it’s the first one in the state, you and Charleston.” It wasn’t a long conversation. …

I just realized everything had changed. … I packed up and left and came home so we could pull together my staff and let the city and all know … what we knew, which was really nothing more than what I just told you.

We didn’t know who it was. We didn’t know how they got it. We didn’t know anything else.

There was another 10 days, I think, before they decided it was spreading; it had reached community spread level. Those first 10 days was an awful lot of long days of doing nothing. The days were very long and very slow.

The first responder

Gerald Blanchard is the director of Kershaw County's EMS service, which transported some of the state's first coronavirus patients last March. State officials said the first several COVID-19 cases in the area were confined to a single social circle. That soon changed.

Once we had our first case, and one became two, and then two became four. … We knew that the genie was out of a bottle and that we were going to have to be prepared for a long haul. …

We had a saying here that no help is coming. … When I think back to those opening days, oh my gosh, it's so easy to get locked into all of the frustrations, being told that, “Well, we can't give you that information.” Well, my guys are risking their health. What do you mean you can't give me the information? ...

Our team sort of said, “OK, well, guys, we're not going to get the answers we're looking for. Maybe it's because they don't have them. Maybe it's just because they just refuse to give them to us. We're going to have to make decisions.” And that's what we did. …

We knew that we had a patient one and two (who) were associated. They were friends. So then we were still thinking, “OK, well, maybe this is still going to be contained.” …

Then we got the next patient and then the next patient and then we started realizing, “OK, well, these are no longer the same social circles.” That was when we started realizing (that) it has crossed economic social boundaries to where it's now being picked up at Piggly Wiggly or Walmart. …

I can remember Vic (Carpenter) continuing to fight to get at least addresses (of COVID patients) for us. … I was like, “Well, at this point, what does it matter? You know, it's crossed over to other demographics, social (and) economic planes. It's in our community at this point.”

It was just like, OK, well stop even worrying about it. Let's just treat everyone as, “They have it.” … I think there was some, I don’t know, denial, maybe? “It's not going to get that bad,” kind of deal. …

We kept thinking, “It's going to get worse. I'm going to get sick. Jim, you're going to get sick. Who can do your job if you're out for two weeks or longer? Supervisors, who are you looking to beyond your assistant supervisor in case you have to go out?”

In November and December and the first two weeks of January, we utilized some of those plans. We shut down our slowest-volume station. … Those (plans) are things that probably won't go away.

The doctor

Dr. Elizabeth Mack is the chief of pediatrics critical care at the Medical University of South Carolina, where she has treated intensive care patients with COVID-19 and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a related disease. She treated her first COVID-19 patient in March. In June, she contracted the virus.

I remember learning about pandemics, and (how) the environment needs to be right for one to happen. And many epidemiologists said last winter the environment is right, socioeconomically, politically. … But it’s easy to live in a world of denial. Fast forward to February (2020), we knew that this was real. I remember March 11. … I said to our group, "No more coming to work and sitting at your desk. Stay remote as much as you can." And then we changed everything overnight.

We used to wear regular clothes like this to work, and we used to see patients in regular clothes, and we used to come home in regular clothes. … We began changing into scrubs at work. And before we left, we’d shower, and completely strip anything that we had been wearing. We didn't wear any jewelry. We wore our hair up. … All of a sudden, everyone’s very much following the rules because there’s no vaccine. There’s so much unknown. Thankfully, I’m the only one in my group who’s gotten sick. …

Of course, we were all nervous. The process of putting on all that (personal protective equipment) was not as familiar. I mean, I could do it in my sleep now. ... You just know what's at risk. It’s not just you; it's your family. I was very unsure of myself, even though we had written the process out; we had made videos of it. … I had been part of our Ebola response team. I never had to actually take care of an Ebola patient, but we did a lot of simulation. And even with that I still felt very uncomfortable with the process. …

(After contracting the virus), I actually felt a lot of shame. I'm telling people, “Stay home. Don't go out. Don't go get in gatherings.” I'm on the news saying this. I’m telling my group and the other people around me. I'm telling families and patients. So I feel like those people were like, “What did she do?” I've been working with PPE, but, obviously, my coworkers are at just as much risk (and didn’t get sick). …

I would join meetings and stuff remotely, but I even was too exhausted to sit up. I would lay down, join meetings with my laptop in my lap. I would just be too tired at points and have to put it down, and then hop back on and work on protocols or medication treatment plans for COVID, and then rest for a while. … You feel this obligation in the midst of a crisis. …

So many people have been sick at this point, but I still think there's a little bit of, “What have you been doing?” And I am very sensitive to that now. … Many of our research studies require us to ask, “Have you been using public transportation?” “Have you been around groups of people?” All these very probing questions, which seemingly place blame. I have a different appreciation for that now. …

Parents will often say, “Oh, gosh, I didn't go anywhere. I didn't do anything.” And you know, I hear you. No judgment here. It’s a pandemic. You can do all the right things, but still somehow you have to get groceries. You have to get out of your house sometimes. Hopefully, your kids are in school. …

Especially people that have not had someone get sick, I think people are falsely reassured in those cases. And people are just sick of being isolated. It's like, I know you're tired. You can modify life to be doable. School is doable. Exercise is doable. But you’ve just got to make modifications. We're never going to get back to normal if we don't change our behavior now.

The nurse and sister

Anne Walker is a registered nurse in Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital's intensive care unit. In July, The Post and Courier featured the story of one of her patients, gospel singer Jarell Smalls. That month, her brother, Joseph Andrew Miller, died of complications from COVID-19.

I really honestly didn't even think it was going to come over here. And then the announcement that it had come to the United States, I really didn't put a lot of importance on it because I never had been through anything like that. …

When I knew it was really going to get bad and really going to get serious was when my hospital totally revamped every room to make it a negative pressure room. There was construction going on everywhere. I got a little scared, really, because it was so huge. …

It was like reality hit. It wasn’t just, “Maybe it’s going to be bad. Maybe we’re going to get a lot of patients.” It was, “We are going to get it, and we have to be prepared.” …

I took care of the very first COVID patient that came over to Mount Pleasant Hospital. … My boss really was great. She came up to me, and she just said, “Anne, are you OK?” I said yes. …

Now it’s just like clockwork. You just know what to do. But back then you're just so afraid that there's going to be a little leak in your protective covering and the virus is going to get in. … When we first started, it was just like this spooky monster under the bed. We didn't know what was under there. …

(One day over the summer), my sister had picked (my brother) up to take him out for a little jaunt and she noticed he had a cough. … Within a week, we got a call that he's in the hospital, and that he had been diagnosed (with) COVID. …

I had spoken to the ICU nurse that was taking care of my brother. … I asked that ICU nurse, I said, “Do I need to call in sick myself? Because I just don't know what to do.” … She said, “You need to go to work, because all you'll be doing is sitting at the house getting more anxious about the condition of your brother.”

So I went ahead in. I told my supervisor, I said, “If he gets going where he's going to be close to death, I'm going to have to leave.” And that's what happened. …

He was by himself. That was how it was with him and thousands and thousands of others. It's the worst thing a nurse has to do is to see her patient die without a family member, I can tell you that. …

I was basically in their families’ shoes. I was a surrogate, because I had been there. I knew what it was like. … It made me work harder for them because ... I hope that's how my brother's nurses were to him. I just kind of transferred that feeling over to my own patients. It helped me get through it. …

I’m going to be retiring from nursing in May. I ended my nursing career in one of the worst pandemics that this country's ever had. I could have retired, but I'm glad I've stayed and worked through it because it really made me mentally stronger. And it made me really more forgiving to my fellow person, because life is very short. …

I'm glad I was a nurse that helped patients recover. And I think 20 years from now I'm going to look back on this and be very, very happy that I was there to help somebody.

The funeral director

Ivori Henryhand is a managing funeral director at Henryhand Funeral Home in Kingstree. Earlier this year, she became the coroner of Williamsburg County, where roughly one in 340 people have died from COVID-19. The death toll in Williamsburg County, where a majority of residents are Black, is among the highest in the state, matched only by other majority-Black counties between the Lowcountry and the Midlands.

We didn't really know what to expect in the funeral industry because in South Carolina there weren't that many cases initially. And when things started picking up, it really picked up for our business. I mean, over the last year, we have never been this busy.

Our funeral home, we have four locations, and we have been stretched from A to Z, sometimes having up to 20 services a week. … We have lost staff members to COVID. And that's been a struggle. We've had staff members that are afraid to work in the midst of COVID. …

People who we know and see on a daily basis, they're no longer here with us anymore. … You see them one weekend. Two weeks later, you hear that they're positive, and they're not doing good. And then here goes another week later, they're gone. …

I remember when we got our first COVID case. It was so difficult initially for people in the funeral industry because the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) wasn't really telling us how to handle COVID cases. Everything was more so first responders and what do they do, but there wasn't a lot put out as far as what happens after a person dies of COVID. What steps do you take? What precautions do you need to take? Can it continue to pass along once a person is deceased? And there's still not really a clear understanding of at what point is this virus gone out of a person's body. …

You have a lot of people who don't take things as seriously, like wearing a mask and things like that. They don't see the necessity of that. … It makes a difference just to see things from our perspective. Just to see the number of cases that we get that are COVID positive.

Every day we're getting two or three calls and they're COVID positive. And it's just — it’s scary. Because I know if the pandemic wasn't going on we wouldn't be as busy as we are. …

I had a conversation with my dad one day about how at funerals people cry, hug each other, hold on to one another, and you don't see people doing that anymore. … How are people mourning now when you're too afraid to shake hands or touch or hug? And how will that progress in the future, even as, hopefully, the pandemic slowly goes away? When will people be comfortable enough to do those things again? …

In the African American culture, a lot of people do what they call repasts at the end of the funeral, where they sit and eat and all of that. They don't do that anymore. People don't trust eating. You don't know where food is coming from now. You don't know what's going on in a household. You don't have people eating after funerals and having family gatherings. A lot of times people thought funerals, they were almost like family reunions, people getting together. And it's not like that anymore. If it will ever get like that again, you don't know. …

We are just swamped. It's almost like you don't get any days off. Every day it's the same routine. …

It makes it difficult when you have a family at home, too, because children don't understand and realize what’s going on and why things are different. My 4-year-old asked me the other day, she keeps wanting to know why we can't go to the park. And she's like, “Is the coronavirus gone yet?” I'm like, “It's not gone yet.”

The historian

Jacob Steere-Williams studies the history of epidemic disease at the College of Charleston. Steere-Williams is working with MUSC on an oral history project to document the experiences of faculty, staff and students during the pandemic.

I'm actually parked right now right on the College of Charleston campus because I'm about to pick my sons up. We have very strict mask regulations, and we have no enforcement. Sixty percent of the people walking by me — it's a beautiful day — don't have masks on. We have the rules in place but we're not enforcing them.

That's not new. That's straight from the 1918 playbook. I think we've made real decisions in this city and in this state and in our country that have all led up to some jarring numbers. ... We reached over 500,000 deaths in the U.S. from COVID. The U.S. is 4.25 percent of the world's population, and we make up 20 percent of the COVID deaths in the world.

You can't stare at that statistic and not have real questions. … That's going to be a reckoning that we as a country are going to have to grapple with for a long time. It's going to be part of the stories that we tell about right now. I think it's going to be part of our history, and it's not going to be an easy thing to talk about. …

I feel like I don't know how to handle it because, at once, I have my everyday life, which the rest of us have, too. My wife, she works in the ER at MUSC. She's dealing with COVID patients daily, and there's a lot of just normal everyday stress that I just feel as a human. … (But) I recognized that there was also going to be a part of my experience, as somebody who studies this, that would be different. And usually that's when the kids go to bed at night and I'm starting to think about my day. I think that's when it's the hardest. ...

As a historian, it's one thing for me to read about deaths in 1880 or 1920 or 1940. But it's another thing to experience it in your own life and see it with your own eyes. Just in my own personal circle I've lost family and friends to COVID. …

I always tell my students, we experience pandemics as individuals on the ground level. We're just stuck in the freaking forest. And in the pandemic it's a jungle because you don't know which way to go. But as a scholar of pandemics it's almost as if you're above, you have an aerial view. And you can see where people are, where they're running in the wrong direction, what's going to be down those paths. … But you’re unable to make any change. That’s the hard part. …

I think that we’ll want to forget about it, and it won’t be possible for those who lived through it. … You jump on social media, and every day it's like, “What's the first restaurant you're going to go to?” Or, “What do you want to go do first when you get out in the world?” I think that tells us a lot about what people are going to want to do, and it's not going to be talking about COVID. But the reality is going to be that COVID isn't going away. … Countries all throughout the global south are going to be struggling with COVID for decades. And COVID is going to become this other story. It's going to become this invisible disease of the world that we conquered.

I'm afraid that's going to be the narrative: that we conquered COVID. … Our biomedical response of developing these mRNA vaccines is unprecedented in history. You've never been able to come up with a successful array of vaccines this quickly, ever. But many countries around the world are not going to feel those benefits.

I think that's one thing that I worry about: this being a legacy of heroism, when living through it right now it feels nothing like a heroic moment.