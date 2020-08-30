COVID-19 cases are declining in SC, but experts say we can't stop being careful

After a mid-summer surge, COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are consistently declining. But experts say the state needs to continue to force the curve downward in order to prepare for a second wave, which epidemiologists predict is sure to come.

New confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day have dropped off to less than 800 on average in the last two weeks. On Friday, the number was 903, still a far cry from the highest report in a single day: 2,339 on July 11.

Although South Carolina can take heart that its efforts to prevent the coronavirus' spread is working, the fall will most likely bring another surge. That has to do with the way viruses are known to behave, said Anthony Alberg, an epidemiologist with the University of South Carolina's school of public health. How high that coming wave crests will depend on how strong the virus' grip is at the time.

The reopening of schools and churches adds even more reason to be careful, Alberg said.

Simply put, the less the virus is circulating in the community, the better.

He said it is important to remember context: 2,300 cases in a single day was "unthinkable," and hundreds each day would have been shocking in March, when the pandemic first came to the United States. Around 200 cases per day would be "much more reassuring," he added.

Alberg said the decline in cases in late summer is likely because of "increased mask-wearing spurred by local mandates."

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said its data supports the same conclusion.

"Masks remain critical in our fight against the virus," a DHEC spokeswoman said. "We know they work, and we need all South Carolinians to continue to wear them anytime they’re in public. We’re supportive of the local municipalities who have incorporated mask requirements, and we encourage others to adopt similar ordinances."

Gov. Henry McMaster has said a statewide mask mandate would be "unenforceable," leaving cities to decide for themselves whether they want a local law. More than 70 municipalities have instituted such mask-wearing rules in South Carolina.

In April, the Trump administration released a three-phase set of guidelines to reopen the economy. Not long after, South Carolina proceeded with a phased reopening before many of those guidelines were met.

In July, the state saw a wave of COVID-19 cases that overwhelmed some hospitals and at one point ranked the speed of spread in the state fourth-worst in the world.

Now, the state is finally seeing the desired "downward trajectory."

Part of the reason for lower numbers can be attributed to lower testing across the state — a source of outcry in Columbia where legislators have demanded solutions from DHEC. After conducting about 262,000 tests statewide in July, private labs and DHEC labs have done only 151,000 so far in August.

DHEC, however, said it has held more testing events in August than July and urged the population to get tested.

Johns Hopkins University ranks South Carolina 31st among all states in the number of tests done for the size of the population. The university places South Carolina among the majority of states where new cases are slowly declining. The worst outbreaks are Iowa and the Dakotas.

In another encouraging signal, Thursday was the first day since mid-June that the agency reported less than 10 percent of the tests labs conducted the previous day were positive for COVID-19 — a sign the disease's prevalence is waning.

Hospitalizations across the state have also begun to fall, dropping below 1,000 COVID-19 patients statewide late in the week.

The number of deaths, too, is showing signs of coming down.

Though the percent positive hit a low point mid-week, DHEC cautioned "disease transmission remains high in our state." The figure bounced back to 16 percent on Friday.

Overall, though, the agency said it is "cautiously optimistic of this downward trend."

The Epidemiology Intelligence Project at the Medical University of South Carolina has been tracking the virus' spread in the Charleston area for months. In the past week, the number of cases grew at 0.6 percent. It was 0.7 percent the week before.

This continually low rate of change is a signal that social distancing measures are working, according to the project.

"Avoiding a resurgence of COVID-19 infections will require sustained behavior change," the project's researchers wrote. "Evidence from a host of other settings strongly indicates that rapid transmission will occur without these behavioral practices, even when the number of cases in a community is small."