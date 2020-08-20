College of Charleston to require coronavirus testing for all on-campus students

The College of Charleston will now require all students living in university-owned residence halls or historic homes to submit a coronavirus test prior to returning to campus.

Students will need to submit their COVID-19 test result before they're allowed to move into their dorms, college officials announced Thursday.

The test should be conducted no earlier than Aug. 28, and students need to submit their results to the college's online health portal.

If students have already received a positive COVID-19 test prior to Aug. 28, they can upload those results and do not need to be tested again before returning to campus.

On-campus residential students will not be allowed to return to campus if they do not submit a test result.

If a student receives a positive test after Aug. 28, they will be required to stay home until the end of their isolation period.

Students living off campus or in privately owned housing are "strongly encouraged" to submit a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus.

"I understand that this change in our fall planning will create some additional burdens on members of our campus community. But my hope is that these challenges will be outweighed by the benefits that these additional measures will provide," college President Andrew Hsu wrote in a campuswide email.

Last month, school officials announced that all students will officially start the school year online on Tuesday. In-person instruction isn't expected to take place until Sept. 14.

When the college first released its "Back to the Bricks" reopening plan in early July, it did not require students to submit COVID-19 tests.

"However, in the weeks since we announced our fall return plan, we have heard from many families, students and employees who feel that the College should require or at least strongly encourage some level of testing for those students who plan to live on campus when in-person classes begin on Monday, September 14," Hsu wrote.

The University of South Carolina and Clemson University, the state's two largest public colleges, are both requiring students to get tested prior to returning to campus. On Tuesday, USC announced it would begin offering rapid coronavirus saliva testing for students, faculty and staff that could provide results within 24 hours.

The College of Charleston will offer limited on-campus testing for students prior to the start of in-person classes, Hsu said, but students should first seek testing on their own.

In order to monitor the spread of the virus, the college will also conduct random COVID-19 testing throughout the semester, where randomly selected groups of students, faculty and staff "may be asked to go for testing on-campus or at a nearby off-campus location," according to an informational page on the College of Charleston's website.

More details on random testing will be released in the coming weeks.

Students who plan to take all of their fall semester courses online and do not intend to be on campus are not required to submit COVID-19 test results.

Accepted methods of coronavirus testing include a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test or a COVID-19 antigen test. Antibody tests will not be accepted at this time.

Faculty and staff are advised to only seek COVID-19 testing if they are symptomatic or if they have reason to believe they've been exposed.

More information about the updated testing protocol can be found at www.cofc.edu/back-on-the-bricks/.