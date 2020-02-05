College of Charleston reports another case of the mumps after weeks of zero cases

The total number of mumps cases at the College of Charleston reached 77 after the school on Wednesday reported another case of the virus.

This marks the second case of the virus reported during the college's spring semester.

For the past three weeks, the college had reported no news cases of the mumps virus. But school and state health officials held off letting their guard down since they were still seeing mumps cases in the surrounding community.

The College of Charleston outbreak was originally announced after three cases of the virus were confirmed in September by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Since students returned back from winter break this year, the number of reported cases has dropped significantly.

In November, the college was seeing as many as eight cases of the virus in one week.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The school is still encouraging students to remain mindful of mumps symptoms and avoid activities like sharing food, drinks and utensils. The recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine has also been found to be 88 percent effective in protecting someone against the mumps.

The mumps is a viral infection with symptoms ranging from coughs and sneezes to the swelling of the salivary glands. Symptoms of the virus usually take 12 to 25 days to appear after exposure. The virus is transmitted via saliva droplets.