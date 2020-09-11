College of Charleston reports 103 active student COVID-19 cases, launches online dashboard

More than 100 College of Charleston students are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the college's online COVID-19 dashboard, which launched Tuesday, there are 103 reported active cases among students and zero cases among faculty as of Friday afternoon.

There are also 106 students in quarantine after they were determined to be a close contact of a positive coronavirus case.

The 103 positive students account for only 1 percent of the school's total student enrollment, according to the dashboard.

Since the college started tracking cases Aug. 1, there have been 312 total positive COVID cases associated with C of C. Only seven were associated with staff members. The remaining 305 were students.

In addition to C of C cases, the new COVID-19 dashboard also includes data on cases from the city of Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the active student cases, only nine are from those living in college-owned residence halls or historic homes. The rest are associated with off-campus students living in privately owned apartments or residences.

Only a select number of students were granted permission to move into on-campus housing before C of C classes started entirely online on Aug. 25. Most of the college's 2,200 or so residential students will move in this weekend.

The college announced this summer that it would start the school year online, citing a high level of disease activity in the Charleston area. Students are set to return to campus for in-person classes Monday.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

C of C officials will send out a campuswide message each Wednesday via text message and email to inform students and staff of how many active cases there are on campus.

The college updated its student code of conduct as part of its reopening plan to include a provision that prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more students, whether they are on or off campus. Not wearing a mask or face covering while on campus could also result in disciplinary action.

Last month, a College of Charleston sorority was temporarily suspended after college officials found them in violation of the new coronavirus policies.

On-campus students who test positive will isolate at Buist Residence Hall, where meals will be provided. Off-campus students who test positive will isolate at their own residence, preferably in a single room with access to a private bathroom.

All individuals determined to be close contacts are required to quarantine for at least 14 days, according to the college's website. If an individual lives with a COVID-19 positive person, they would need to quarantine until their positive roommate is out of their 10-day isolation period, plus another 14 days. If a new person in the home tests positive, the quarantine period resets.

Students who need to quarantine will do so at their own residence, either on or off campus, according to the college's website.

The College of Charleston's coronavirus dashboard can be found at cofc.edu/back-on-the-bricks/covid-19-dashboard/.