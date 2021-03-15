Charleston VA opens vaccine eligibility to all of its patients

Starting March 15, veterans of any age enrolled in health care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston can sign up for a vaccine appointment.

The Veterans Affairs medical center is administering vaccines at its North Charleston outpatient clinic on Rivers Avenue. Veterans can call 843-789-6900 to schedule a slot.

The Charleston VA expanded eligibility to its entire patient population five days after announcing only veterans age 50 and older could get vaccinated. The majority of South Carolinians became eligible on March 8 when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control loosened rules to allow vaccines for anyone 55 and older, people with a wide array of health conditions or disabilities and essential workers.

Meanwhile, veterans under 50 who belong to the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia will still need to wait if they want to get a vaccine through the hospital. At the Midlands facility, eligibility is still limited to those 50 and older and patients with high-risk medical conditions.

The Charleston VA Medical Center has given out first vaccine doses to roughly twice the number of veterans as the Columbia VA medical center, according to federal data. As of March 15, 19,900 patients of the VA center in Charleston had received a first dose, while about 10,600 patients in the Columbia area had started their vaccine series.

Scott Isaacks, CEO of the Charleston VA hospital, said in a statement reliable shipments — which come from the federal government and don't affect the amount the rest of the state receives — have meant the facility has not had to cancel any vaccine appointments.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 310 confirmed, 120 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 455,088 confirmed, 79,100 probable.

Percent positive: 3.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,850 confirmed, 1,028 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of March 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (68), Richland County (32) and York County (28) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 22 new cases on March 15, while Berkeley had eight and Dorchester had four.

Hospitalizations

Of the 590 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 15, 148 were in the ICU and 61 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

New research from the CDC released March 15 showed 88 percent of vaccine recipients got their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines on-time in January and February. The rest either missed the second dose entirely, or didn't get it on-time.

The analysis only looked at patients who had enough time to get both doses within the recommended time period, which is 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.

"Although the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, it may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose when a delay is unavoidable," CDC researchers wrote in the brief.

The analysis also stated that providers should repurpose missed second doses as first doses in cases where the patient doesn't show up to complete their vaccination.