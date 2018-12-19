A local real estate company donated $10,000 this month to the pediatric palliative care program at the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital.
Staff who work on the pediatric palliative care team are assigned to help infants and children who are dying or may be nearing the end of their lives.
Their goal is to reduce suffering and improve the patients' quality of life. The team and some of its patients were featured in an article published last year by The Post and Courier.
William Means Real Estate announced the donation in a press release, explaining that the "pediatric palliative care program at MUSC was selected in large part because of a December 2017 article in The Post and Courier that highlighted the program and Dr. Conrad Williams."
Williams is the program's medical director.
“We are incredibly grateful for this gift," Williams said. "Because of how health care payments work, a pediatric palliative care program often relies heavily on support from the community. This gift will go a long way in helping us to achieve our dream of making sure every child with a serious illness and their family is able to benefit from high-quality palliative care whether in their home, an intensive care unit at MUSC or everywhere else in between.”
Williams told The Post and Courier previously that one of the hardest parts of his job is figuring out how to sustain a program that does not generate a profit for the children's hospital.
Helen Geer, president of William Means Real Estate, said the 85-year-old company believes in giving back to the Lowcountry.
“The MUSC Children’s palliative care program is extremely worthy of our recognition and support," she said.
To make a donation to the pediatric palliative care program at MUSC, visit givenow.musckids.org. Using the drop down menu, select "Pediatric Palliative Care" as the designation. Donations may also be mailed to MUSC Children's Hospital Fund, 59 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425. Checks should be also designated to the pediatric palliative care team.