Charleston parents press for more details on in-person school plans. Here's what we know.

With only a few weeks before the first day of school, Charleston County parents are desperate for more information.

But some questions are easier to answer than others.

For those parents who want to send their student back to the classroom for in-person instruction, it will probably be at least two more weeks until their school will be able to say for certain whether that will actually be possible, Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said Wednesday night during a livestreamed question-and-answer session.

"It will be at least a week prior to the opening of school that we'll confirm everything," Belcher said. "We don't want to overpromise and underdeliver. I think the challenge is making sure that we're scheduling well, and that we've got the right match for teachers, families, and the kids."

Charleston County School District is planning to offer in-person instruction five days a week for small groups of students at all schools when they reopen Sept. 8. But the actual number of students each school can safely host depends on myriad factors, including building capacity, normal enrollment, teacher availability and parents' preferences.

This means some schools might only be able to host a fraction of their students while it's possible others could safely bring back all students who desire in-person learning.

Some students who are open to eventually learning in person but don't feel comfortable returning to school Sept. 8 will participate in the "temporary remote option," where they'll receive instruction virtually before eventually returning to the classroom once COVID-19 activity declines further.

If the demand for in-person instruction exceeds the available supply of teachers who are willing to teach face to face, some students might end up needing to start the year with online learning, sparking concerns from some parents.

"If we do have more families than we have positions, we'll prioritize the students based on objective criteria," Belcher said.

Based on the initial parent-interest survey, the district does anticipate being able to safely accommodate all students who are interested in face-to-face learning, she said.

Only 60 percent of CCSD parents actually filled out that form, district leaders announced Monday. This means staff at the school level are now working against the clock to reach every parent individually to determine their enrollment preference.

Belcher estimated this process should be completed by the start of next week. Then, school leaders will need to match those preferences up with the teachers who feel comfortable returning to teach face to face.

"My expectation is then principals will do the difficult task of trying to match those teachers who are willing to teach and those families that want five days a week of instruction. I would expect that it's going to take us a good week and a half beyond that," she said.

The district has not yet released the criteria that would be used to prioritize what students would be eligible to receive in-person instruction, a fact that dozens of parents pointed out during the chat section of Wednesday night's event.

"Which kids get to go back and which ones are forced to stay home? Please answer the question!" one parent wrote.

"How will students be chosen?" another asked.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said the district doesn't anticipate needing to implement those criteria to prioritize children for in-person learning, but it might be necessary at a few school sites.

The full Q&A can be watched on the school district's YouTube channel.

Below is a condensed list of frequently asked questions and answers provided during the event:

What options are available for my child next school year?

Charleston County parents have three major options for their children this fall: In-person instruction five days a week, temporary remote learning and the virtual academy.

All schools are planning to offer in-person instruction five days a week for small groups of children. If parents prefer in-person learning but don't feel comfortable sending their kids back quite yet, they can choose the temporary remote option, where students will learn online with teachers from their home school. These students will eventually return to the classroom later this school year.

Depending on the school, it might be possible that not all students who want in-person instruction will be able to receive it right away for the first day of school.

For parents who know their children do not feel comfortable with any in-person instruction for an extended period of time, students will have the option to enroll in the CCSD virtual academy, which requires a nine-week commitment for elementary and middle school students and a semester commitment for high school courses.

As of Aug. 4, roughly 10,000 CCSD students, or around 20 percent of the district, had expressed interest in enrolling in the virtual academy. That number might change, and it does not include the students who want in-person instruction but who will start the school year online in the "temporary remote" mode.

Will masks be required inside schools?

Under the district's previously approved reopening plan, students and teachers will need to wear masks when entering, exiting or moving around the school building or their classrooms. The district is discussing the option of extending the time students wear masks to include while they are sitting at their desks, but the policy has not yet been finalized. Clear face shields can also be worn in addition to masks but cannot be worn alone.

The district's plan is to provide three cloth masks per student, according to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy. Disposable masks will also be available for students who forget to bring their own masks.

What COVID-19 data is the district actively monitoring to make sure it's safe for students to return to school?

In order for schools to reopen with in-person instruction, Charleston County must see a "sustained downward reduction in COVID-19 infection rates." Borowy said the district is closely monitoring the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate, the trend in recent incident rates and the percent testing positive.

What is the 2020-21 academic calendar?

All students will officially start school Sept. 8, three weeks later than originally anticipated. The last day of school is June 18.

More information about the district's reopening plan and the fall calendar can be found at ccsdschools.com/safe-restart.