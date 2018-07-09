When Cody Sheehan’s doctors at Roper Hospital gave his parents the diagnosis, they advised them not to look the disease up.
It was 1989 when Cody was born, before Google. Cody's father, Mark, told his wife he was headed into the office after that appointment. He went to the library instead.
Cystic fibrosis would end Cody's life by the time he finished elementary school. That's what the literature told Mark, and what doctors preferred he not know, because even then they knew research was steadily improving life expectancy.
Cody is now 29, living proof of the improvements in medicine that have allowed patients with cystic fibrosis to live longer, healthier lives. Still, the disease is challenging, requiring constant maintenance and frequent hospitalizations.
So Cody, who now lives in Australia, is trying to connect people with his same disease by inviting them to pick a Marvel character and join his community on Facebook. The result has been a growing network of cystic fibrosis patients connected by the superhero franchise. Marvel supports the effort and has given Cody permission to use the brand. Cody said he now has hundreds of friends with the disease.
"It's become a very powerful image and tool," he said.
He refers to his peers with cystic fibrosis as "cysters" and "fibros," a play on "sisters" and "bros."
The genetic disease causes a buildup of mucus throughout the body, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The buildup can cause infections and damage in the lungs. Many people with cystic fibrosis will eventually need a lung transplant.
Captain America, Cody's superhero of choice, also went through a mutation that Cody connected with. He said he has looked up to superheroes, especially the mutant X-Men, since he was a child.
To join what Cody calls the "CF Avengers," people with cystic fibrosis just have to pick a character and explain why the superhero's story matches their own. Members are both young and old.
There are hundreds of Marvel characters to choose from.
Joining in some ways is like a promise to share the story of the disease publicly, Cody said.
Cody uses the platform to advocate for anti-smoking efforts and for support of organ donations, which is what he's doing right now in the United States on an RV tour with his father. He plans to make public speaking appearances in the next couple of weeks. His travels included a stop in Charleston, where he was born.
Cody also hopes to monetize the campaign soon and raise money for people who have the disease.
About 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the United States, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the annual costs of cystic fibrosis-related hospitalizations in the United States surpassed $1 billion in 2013, according to researchers who analyzed data from the National Inpatient Sample Database. New treatment drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but they cost hundreds of thousands each year, NBC News reported.
Part of Cody's family's decision to leave the United States was the looming bills associated with the disease. Cody said his triple organ transplant was covered entirely by the Australian government. But he knows that's not the case for everyone.
Even leading up to a marathon double lung and liver transplant at St. Vincent's hospital in Australia, Cody was positive. There were two false alarms. The third set his team at St. Vincent's into action; they pulled off the rare procedure Cody required in 15 hours.
The procedure is emblematic of the improvements in life expectancy and treatments for patients with cystic fibrosis, despite the persistently high costs.
Last year, the president and CEO of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announced the median life expectancy for a baby born in 2016 is now 47.
When Cody was around 16 years old, he Googled the disease at a friend's house. They were about to watch "Blade Runner." Cody started clicking on links. Before that, he didn't know the specifics of his diagnosis.
"That was not the right thing to do," he said.
He said he's always been the sort of patient who wants to know everything there is to know, but some information is too much.
A period of depression followed in his teenage years. Cody said he changed his mindset, and set out to defy the statistics. That means sticking to the treatment regimen doctors have laid out for him. Today, he said he takes about eight medications every day.
"I have never missed a dose," he said. "My new religion is on time, every time."