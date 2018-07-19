Women's Health magazine recently named Charleston as one of the Top 10 Cities for Healthy Getaway. Charleston also won the superlative for "Best Healthy Eats."
"With a year-round growing season, the farm-to-table movement has exploded, and chefs are turning the local fare into flavor bombs," a press release about the rankings explained.
Sedona, Ariz., and Santa Barbara, Calif., among other cities, also made the list.
Women's Health Magazine is published by Hearst. For more information about the rankings, visit www.womenshealthmag.com.
Hospital opens new pelvic health practice
Summerville Medical Center recently announced it hired Dr. Cary Fishburne for a new practice, Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists.
The practice will specialize in "urogynecology," which focuses on pelvic health and reconstructive surgery.
“Our goal is to bring high quality, innovative care to our community, balancing comprehensive, durable care with minimally invasive approaches for complicated pelvic health, prolapse and continence needs," Fishburne said in a press release.
Yoga for children with special needs
Trident Medical Center will host three free yoga classes for children with special needs on July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7.
According to a press release about the classes, the children must be "toilet trained, independent with mobility and able to follow simple commands."
The class is designed for participants ages 4-10.
“We will provide a relaxing environment for the children,” said Emily Szymkowicz, a physical therapy at Trident. “They’ll learn some simple poses and breathing techniques that they can do at home, too.”
Registration is required. Sign up online, www.tridenthealthsystem.com/calendar.