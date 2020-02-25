Charleston mother who lost daughter to rare disease now advocates for research and funding

Despite its short length, February is packed with holidays and days of recognition.

Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, President’s Day and Groundhog Day all capture widespread national attention each year.

But on the last day of the month, there’s one date of note that always slips under the radar: National Rare Disease Day.

It’s a day that is intentionally reserved for Feb. 29, the rarest day of the year, “to underscore the nature of rare diseases and the challenges that rare disease patients and families face.”

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the sponsor of the holiday, was established in 1983, and the holiday itself was first recognized in 2008.

NORD “is committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of all rare diseases that affect 30 million Americans, or one in every 10 people.”

If you take South Carolina’s population of about five million people into consideration, that means that around 500,000 South Carolinians have some form of a rare disorder. By the organization’s definition, “a disease is considered rare in the U.S. if it affects fewer than 200,000 individuals.”

There are approximately 7,000 identified rare diseases, but only about 5 percent have FDA-approved therapies. More than 70 percent of all rare diseases are genetic, and about 70 percent of genetic rare diseases begin in childhood.

Barbara Spell is the South Carolina volunteer community engagement liaison for the state’s arm of NORD and has also volunteered at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Spell lost her daughter, Helen, to a rare disease in November 2015. Barbara found a Facebook group for the parents of other patients who have been diagnosed with the same disorder as her daughter, which only about 140 people reportedly have received that diagnosis.

After posting Helen’s story, Barbara was contacted by people from all over the world, including a family in Columbia, who asked the Spell family who her daughter had seen at MUSC.

“That’s how these things begin,” Spell said. “It’s really gratifying and it shows that when groups can get together, they can not only provide support and encouragement to each other but also can give advice. It’s really an amazing phenomenon.”

While the circumstances through which Spell and many others have become involved with NORD are deeply tragic, it’s volunteers and people who reach out like her who are taking the organization to where it needs to be.

“A lot of rare disease policy decisions can be made at the state level, which is part of what we’re involved with," she said. "For instance, newborn screening is something that the organization is actively pushing for. Social media is an invaluable resource for patients and families with rare diseases. These global connections enable rare disease patient groups to be involved in the drug approval process and rare disease policy making.”

Along with her work with the South Carolina division of NORD and MUSC, Spell is also a community engagement liaison for South Carolina’s Rare Action Network, which is a specific group within NORD that works to “filter information up to NORD’s national federal policy team to help address issues of national concern.”

While a great deal of the statistics surrounding rare diseases are daunting and saddening, Spell is very persistent in addressing that.

“It’s a promising time for developing therapy and research now that medical innovation is allowing researchers to more fully understand, study and develop targeted therapies for specific rare diseases." she said. "What is also interesting is that research related to rare diseases can also help us learn about more common diseases. And the parents and groups that are getting together are pressing for that advocacy even more.”

In more hyperbolic terms, the iron is hot, and with continued support, engagement and community efforts, NORD will be able to fully strike at widely addressing and hopefully, potentially curing these rare diseases.

Spell says that NORD’s South Carolina branch is always trying to reach out to South Carolinians with rare diseases. They will be holding an event at MUSC on Feb. 28.

Those interested in volunteering and getting involved in National Rare Disease Day can visit www.rarediseaseday.us and those who would like to get involved with the organization year-round can visit www.rarediseases.org to learn more.