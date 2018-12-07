After a series of contractions, West Ashley mom Angela Rogers said it was clear that her daughter Hazel was on the way.
"Once I sat up, I knew she was coming hard and fast," she said.
Living only 10 minutes from medical care, Angela Rogers and her husband Houston only made it only as far as the parking lot of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital early Thursday morning before nurses had to help deliver their baby outside.
"You hear horror stories about delivery in strange places," she said. "Luckily, we have people here to help us out."
It was around midnight Thursday when Angela initially started having contractions. Later that morning, she said those contractions became a lot more frequent.
At 10 a.m., Angela and Houston began a highly rushed trip to the hospital. This was their third child, and Houston said childbirth wasn't a process he was unfamiliar with. But in this situation, he said he felt a lot more urgent.
When they arrived at the hospital, Houston rushed out of their Kia SUV to find help while his wife waited in the front passenger seat.
"I couldn't find the right entrance," he said.
He eventually stumbled upon a buzzer and immediately called for help and a wheelchair for his wife.
After buzzing in, nurses came out to help. Meanwhile, Angela was still in the car, in a lot of pain and shock.
"Once I saw the nurses, I was like, 'OK, we can do this,'" she said.
But once medical help reached the car, the nurses told the Rogers that Hazel would have to be delivered right then and there. Thirty seconds later, Hazel arrived.
Hazel Rogers weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. The baby was given a clean bill of health and the family was scheduled to be discharged on Friday.
Angela's advice for women who may find themselves in a similar situation: "Just listen to your body," she said.