The Dream Center Clinic, a faith-based free medical clinic, will open a new medical facility this week in West Ashley. The office will serve as an offshoot of the Dream Center's North Charleston campus.
An official opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will present the new facility with a $5,000 Community Assistance Grant at the event.
"Its presence here speaks not just to the need for affordable medical services, which is real, but also to the genuine sense of caring and compassion that defines our city and its residents," Tecklenburg said in a press release.
Created by Seacoast Church in 2009, the Dream Center Clinic provides free routine medical services to uninsured families whose income is under the federal poverty level. The services range from primary care and dental extractions to some specialty care services.
According to federal census data, there were nearly 41,000 uninsured Charleston County residents under the age of 65 in 2016.
The West Ashley clinic will be the only S.C. Free Clinic Association facility in West Ashley and one of the few throughout the Lowcountry.
Similarly, the Barrier Islands Free Clinic on Johns Island serves low income and uninsured patients. The Fetter Health Care Network, with several offices throughout the Lowcountry, offers primary and specialty health care services on a sliding fee scale. Patients are charged based on their ability to pay.