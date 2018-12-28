Patients looking for lower health care costs can shop online for the best hospital prices starting Jan. 1, but the new information may not do them much good when it comes to estimating their actual medical bills.
The federal government will require hospitals in Charleston and around the country to start posting standard prices online in 2019, but the mandate does not require hospitals to explain how much patients pay.
Standard hospital prices don't reflect the complexity of a patient's case and often do not include physician fees. Neither do they accurately portray the prices that health insurers pay because those amounts are negotiated.
"It’s like knowing the price of a computer, the laptop. If you get all the additional software, it’s going to cost more," said Lynn Bailey, a health care economist based in Columbia. "Honest to goodness, the doctors don’t know (the prices) either."
Take, for example, a patient who needs a colonoscopy. Starting next year, he could shop around for the lowest price using numbers posted on hospitals' website, but those prices might not tell him how much he'll owe the anesthesiologist, how much he'll owe in lab fees if doctors find a polyp during the screening, or how much his health insurance company will cover.
Worst-case scenario, the online prices could be misleading. If the patient chooses the hospital with the lowest fee, but that hospital isn't considered an in-network provider with his insurance company, he could end up with significantly higher out-of-pocket costs.
"The issue here is that you have some more information," Bailey said. "I don’t know that it will help you make a better decision because you don’t have enough information."
In April, Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said the new rule will help shift the health care system to an industry that "pays for value." For decades, hospitals in the United States have generally operated on a volume-based revenue model.
“America’s healthcare system has to change, and President Trump’s Administration recognizes that," Azar said in a press release. "This payment proposal takes important steps toward a Medicare system that puts patients in charge of their care and allows them to receive the quality and price information needed to drive competition and increase value."
The so-called "Inpatient Prospective Payment System" rule was first announced this spring, but Schipp Ames, a spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association, said Friday the federal government has been pretty vague in outlining its requirements for compliance.
The final rule requires hospitals to list current standard charges for both procedures and supplies in a machine-readable format online. Those charges must be updated annually, but they may not offer much useful information for patients, Ames said.
"What I think you’re going to see on hospital websites is some basic public education on hospital economics and a listing of standard charges for the services they provide," he said. "However, given a patient’s out-of-pocket cost is generally determined by the patient’s insurance coverage, consumers will still not likely be able to make a direct connection between the charge listed and what they end up paying. These amounts are determined by the contract with the insurance provider."
This isn't the first time the federal government has tried to tackle health care price transparency. Patients already can compare hospital Medicare charges for several common procedures.
Data released in 2014, for example, revealed that hospitals in the Charleston area charged Medicare anywhere from $69,000 to $136,000 for the same cardiovascular surgery. Medicare, in turn, reimbursed hospitals for a small fraction of those charges, and patients paid little to nothing.
Patients who are uninsured or who have high-deductible health plans and want to shop around for the lowest prices have other online tools already at their disposal.
The S.C. Hospital Association allows consumers to compare prices for many hospital procedures, from deliveries to appendectomies, on scpricepoint.org. Similarly, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the largest private health insurer in the state, offers a "Treatment Cost Estimator" for its members online.
Of course, none of this helps in an emergency, Bailey noted.
"It’s not like you can go into an emergency room with a gallbladder attack and sit there and negotiate the MRI price," she said. "It's too little, too late."