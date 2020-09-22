Charleston Hope Lodge celebrates 50 years of service and needs help to see 50 more

Affordable and convenient housing is a chief concern for many cancer patients and for years the Charleston Hope Lodge has helped alleviate some of that stress.

This year marks 50 years of the Charleston Hope Lodge offering housing to cancer patients receiving treatment at local cancer facilities. The Lodge is run by the American Cancer Society with 34 other Hope Lodge campuses across the U.S.

In 2019 alone, the Charleston Hope Lodge provided nearly 4,000 nights of lodging for 326 guests. With housing and food provided, staff estimate that the lodge saved patients $1.3 million.

Lodge manager Kelsey Lockliear said her favorite thing about providing the service is seeing the look on a patient's face when they see the accommodations. “Just seeing the weight come off their shoulders," she said.

But 2020 has also been one of the toughest the lodge has ever faced. The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes throughout the Charleston area. Included in that was the pause in service by the Hope Lodge on March 27.

The Charleston Hope Lodge has 18 rooms and is able to accommodate up to 36 patients and caregivers. COVID-19 has been found to be a big threat to those with preexisting health conditions.

Continuing the service without additional facility precautions during the pandemic meant risking having the virus spread to people who are already vulnerable.

"It's been very hard to tell people 'no' who have called," Lockliear said.

The service has also seen a drastic decline in donations. Staff have had to shift focus to finding other ways to raise money. Most of the lodge's community fundraisers have had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

Sundi Herring, senior manager for the American Cancer Society's Southeast region, said she believes the community will step up and support the lodge. But she also wants it to be understood that threat of closure is real.

“We’re at a place of reckoning," she said. "It costs money to run the Hope Lodge.

“This is a real threat.”

The Charleston Hope Lodge is asking for the community to support its "50 Days of Hope," a campaign with the goal of raising $500,000. Residents can go online and support the campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/50forhope

The Pearlstine family of Charleston, one of the first major donors to support the lodge when it was established, has committed a $30,000 gift to inspire other donors to match the donation.

On Sept. 25, the lodge is also hosting its "Neighbors Unite Against Cancer" event. During the event, residents throughout the area will light a luminaria in their homes and neighborhoods to honor people who have battled cancer.

They will also have the option to make a contribution to the American Cancer Society or purchase a luminaria. Those interested can reach out to Charlie Rowen at 843-790-6212 or Charlie.rowan@cancer.org for more information.

Lockliear said in any given year its takes $400,000-$425,000 to run the lodge. This includes expenses such as water and property taxes. The campaign is hoping to raise $500,000 to help with building additional COVID-19 precautions.

“We just need to get the awareness out there," Lockliear said. "We need to be the voice of these cancer patients."

The Charleston Hope Lodge is viewed as the first of its kind in the U.S. It was established in 1970 by Jewish refugee and physical therapist Margot Freudenberg. In 1997, Edwin and Barbara Pearlstine helped fund the expansion of the lodge through the purchase of an additional building.

Lockliear and Herring fear that, with the pandemic, the hardships many cancer patients face may be overlooked. Many patients will likely be diagnosed at more advanced cancer stages with fewer physician visits with the pandemic, they say.

"Cancer hasn't stopped, so neither can we," Herring said.