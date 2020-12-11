Charleston Emergency Management leaders feel ready for second coronavirus case spike

As coronavirus cases rise again in South Carolina, an analysis of hundreds of emails found that Charleston's emergency management employees took decisive actions in the early days of the pandemic they hope to duplicate through the anticipated spike and upcoming vaccine distribution.

Cases in Charleston, though increasing, haven’t exploded like those officials face in the Upstate. Part of that may be due to what the top leaders of Charleston's emergency management team said was an effective response — which, upon recent reflection, they wouldn’t change.

The Post and Courier obtained and read hundreds of email communications to and from the city’s two top emergency management employees which detailed day-by-day internal decisions made in the first four months of the pandemic.

Ideas, concerns and solutions that ultimately played out in Charleston City Council meetings and in cautious directives, stemmed from Chief Resilience Manager Mark Wilbert and Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff. Such actions were the first of their kind in South Carolina.

In reviewing those emails, The Post and Courier found:

Employees struggled to secure a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment, wavering between concern for the worst-case-scenario and wondering if Charleston would really have an outbreak.

City employees had concerns about the quick unraveling of state restrictions as Gov. Henry McMaster reopened beaches and restaurants a few months into the pandemic.

City employees, spokespeople and Mayor John Tecklenburg were transparent in what they learned from health care experts and made strides to keep the public abreast of that information.

The behind-the-scenes look shows how city employees worked to find PPE, adapt to changing medical advice and juggle state directives with the city’s own coronavirus ordinances.

How it started

In early February, just after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States, the city’s top brass, including Tecklenburg, began talking about a tiered approach to the pandemic.

By the end of the month, city employees began asking about it. The first coronavirus-related death in the U.S. was reported Feb. 29, but the first cases in South Carolina wouldn’t be confirmed until March 6.

The full scope of the coming crisis wasn’t evident. In a Feb. 29 email to set up a conference call between emergency managers and health personnel, officials noted doubt about whether the case load in Charleston would grow to “more than a few patients,” Deputy Fire Chief Jason Krusen wrote.

Despite that skepticism, a city plan emerged in early March.

Shannon Scaff, the city’s director of Emergency Management, said in December that he set out six objectives as city officials began preparing for the pandemic earlier in the year, ones that would be heard during news conferences, City Council teleconference meetings and updates. They were: keep up on the number of cases in the city, limit exposure, maintain peace, keep city employees healthy and working, assist the medical community and make sure there was secure housing, especially before hurricane season.

In early March, city officials noted a shortage of personal protective equipment, especially hand sanitizer and surgical masks, echoing the lack nationwide. By December the city would have a “solid stock,” Scaff said recently.

“I have searched high and low,” employee wellness manager Jan Park wrote in a March 4 email, “but no luck on the surgical masks yet.”

Employees discussed recipes for hand sanitizer “if we have to do this in a pinch,” Park wrote.

By March 5, officials had a draft ready for the city’s COVID-19 webpage. The next day, two cases were confirmed in the state.

Emails show that this didn’t set off a panic among city officials. Still, plans to address Charleston’s inevitable coronavirus cases took up more and more of officials’ work and off hours.

“Quite honestly, my days are filled with COVID-19 work into the late hours of every day,” Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert wrote in a March 10 email.

Still, a thread of doubt persisted — would Charleston really see the explosion of cases happening in bigger cities? In a March 11 email about workplace physicals, Park suggested they be postponed “if Charleston ends up with an outbreak.”

Tecklenburg told The Post and Courier this month it was around that time in March he and MUSC President David Cole began three-times-a-week phone updates.

The city also had to handle questions from the public and community leaders confused by what protocol they should follow.

“We feel like we are trying to make these other decisions in a vacuum,” a Charleston rabbi wrote on March 12, asking how to handle religious services. City leaders would also field emails from heads of schools seeking guidance about upcoming graduation ceremonies.

On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency. Mid-March felt like the turning point, Tecklenburg told The Post and Courier recently. Cancelling the St. Patrick's Day Parade was a "really hard decision at the time," he said, although in hindsight it was a no-brainer.

"We have a tradition in Charleston of enjoying the parade and many other events on the horizon, Spoleto, too,” Tecklenburg said. “And the reality of it hit, that wow, this is really changing our world, this is changing the game here for Charleston.”

Feeling the pressure

In some ways, the city wasn’t ready for the outbreak it feared. On March 16, its information technology department warned that employees working from home wouldn’t yet be possible on a large scale — there simply weren’t enough laptops available and city resources couldn’t be accessed from personal computers.

That same day, City Council members decided to limit the number of people allowed in restaurants or public places to 50.

Restrictions included movie theaters and live venues; bowling alleys and arcades; gyms and fitness centers; and houses of worship. Grocery stores were exempt.

City employees continued to struggle with a lack of PPE. On March 22, officials discussed a need for 10,000 more masks and planned to submit that number to a survey from the federal government.

A physician from the Medical University of South Carolina emailed City Council members a few days later, saying hospitals were also lacking necessary equipment.

On March 26, Tecklenburg and City Council enacted the state’s first “stay at home” ordinance. McMaster wouldn’t issue his “work-or-home” executive order for another two weeks.

By March 30, the city requested hospital officials give daily updates on the number of beds available and how many COVID-19 patients were there.

As March turned to April, Tecklenburg, Scaff and Police Chief Luther Reynolds began holding regular public news conferences, most of them outside City Hall or the Gaillard Center.

Tecklenburg urged residents to exercise caution and stressed the importance of proper hygiene and hand-washing.

On April 1, the state recorded its highest jump in cases since the outbreak began and became the last state on the Eastern Seaboard without a statewide stay-at-home-order. South Carolina now had nearly 1,300 confirmed cases, with Charleston County reporting almost 50 new cases that day alone, a rarity early in the pandemic.

The city sent a letter to DHEC’s interim director and general counsel, and said the city has already had “several cases” of homeless individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, and provided testing, isolation housing and medical care. The city sought guidance from DHEC on April 2:

“The only plan that the City currently has in place is to address each individual on a case-by-case basis, utilizing City staff and resources," it read. "Without more comprehensive planning and resources made available to us in the coming weeks, we could soon be facing a crisis with regard to this vulnerable population.”

That was one of their biggest challenges, Scaff told The Post and Courier earlier this month, describing it as "flying the airplane while we were putting it together."

All told, the city has tested and quarantined 61 homeless individuals throughout the pandemic.

On April 6, McMaster issued his “work-or-home” order, asking residents to stay home starting at 5 p.m. the next day.

Cases and deaths continued to rise in the state from April 6 to April 15. While it took 25 days after the first positive test was recorded to reach 1,000 cases, it took five days to go from 2,000 to 3,000 cases.

As Tecklenburg, Scaff and Reynolds continued to publicly advocate social distancing, an April 15 email from Chief Resilience Officer Wilbert included a FEMA advisory policy for municipalities, should they need to purchase and distribute food.

Wilbert encouraged top city employees — from emergency management to finance — to keep the advisory close to the vest: “I hope we don’t get there but just in case.”

On April 18, city Communications Director Jack O’Toole shared a Post and Courier news article titled “SC to reopen public beach accesses, retail stores that closed under coronavirus crackdown” with high-level employees.

In the article, McMaster’s chief of staff revealed the early efforts to unravel restrictions; beachgoers and visitors can begin using rivers and lakes; and shoppers can go to clothing, jewelry and furniture stores.

Wilbert said, “This could make next couple of weeks challenging for sure.”

That same day, Folly Beach, Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island released a joint statement saying they would not lift restrictions to their beaches yet.

Tecklenburg said this month that local control was important in handling the crisis early on because there’s more flexibility. He pointed to the beach communities and how they decided to control crowds.

Heading into May, McMaster lifted his “work-or-home” order — in place for 28 days — and allowed restaurants to begin outdoor dining service. South Carolina, one of the last states to shut down, became one of the first to then lift restrictions.

Across the state, beach and mountain parks teemed with visitors the first weekend they’d been open since the statewide restrictions began in March.

A week later, McMaster said restaurants could start offering dine-in service the following Monday.

In the Lowcountry, people flocked to parks, beaches, stores and outdoor dining spots to take advantage of a cool, sunny spring weekend. Outdoor dining spots filled with customers as people turned out to celebrate Mother’s Day with a mix of social distancing, increased sanitizing and occasional masks.

Charleston leaders enforced stricter reopening requirements than other cities — signs that required masks in stores and ones that indicated the number of people allowed in the building.

From May 7 to May 14, an email thread showed coordination between city, state and Virgin Voyages cruise line so that a U.S. citizen and officer on the cruise ship C/S Scarlet Lady could get back to Charleston. The ship had “been loitering off the coast of south Florida due to the COVID-19 virus lockdown” and the woman requested to disembark.

An off-duty officer planned to pick her up on May 12 and drive back to Charleston to quarantine for 14 days. The Scarlet Lady was a brand new ship that hadn’t begun revenue operations. DHEC signed off on it, as did Scaff.

Scaff said the request was a “unique” situation that involved regular check-in updates with the cruise ship officer.

In the following month, city leaders grappled with a series of state mandates that delegitimized ordinances elected officials put in place. Charleston ultimately passed the state's first mask mandate, still in place and debated by some today.

Lessons learned

Fast-forward to this month. Coronavirus cases are rising in Charleston and across South Carolina. With 10 months of trial-and-error response under their belts, city staff said they're ready to face a likely second wave of the virus.

Tecklenburg emphasized the importance and value in science, especially guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“A big lesson is to pay attention to the science and the healthcare professionals — which we tried to do from the beginning,” Tecklenburg said. “As this challenge evolved, it became more and more apparent that that was a wise thing to do.”

One point was the back and forth controversy about the efficacy of masks, which informed the city's mask ordinance.

Spokesman O'Toole said city staff first identified employees who could work remotely and already had equipment or access from home; then, staff identified employees who could work remotely and provided emergency-only equipment. O'Toole said some additional equipment was purchased.

On Dec. 9, McMaster said he will not shut down the state again.

The city's lack of PPE was a particular learning curve.

"We were uncomfortable for a little while there," Scaff said.

Officials weren't sure how many PPEs they'd need, and looking at major shortages in bigger cities had them worried. Charleston didn't reach that crisis point this year, however.

Looking back, Scaff and Wilbert said they wouldn't change how they responded to the coronavirus.

In the coming weeks and months, Scaff and Wilbert will face new challenges — distribution of the coronavirus vaccine — which they feel ready for, based on the routine and frequent communication in place now, as well as the partnerships formed with area hospitals.