Charleston dentists and patients discuss 'dentophobia.' Yes, it's a very real thing.

The chair awaits. Lights overhead. Sink close by. Next thing you know, the bib is around your neck and you feel anxiety rising and find yourself worrying about needles, pain, the feeling of putty in your mouth. Will I gag? Will they listen if I need to stop for a minute? How much is this going to hurt?

Sound familiar? For many patients, dental anxiety and fear can become overwhelming. According to a recent study, published by the journal BMC Oral Health, the only thing people fear more than going to the dentist is public speaking.

“Smells. Sights. Sensations. Sensitivities. These are the big four,” explained Dr. John Rink, who practices in West Ashley. “You’ve got to control those.” Rink teaches in the Department of Oral Rehabilitation at MUSC’s College of Dental Medicine. He has more than three decades of experience and is South Carolina’s first board certified cosmetic dentist.

The study found 70 percent of the population experience anxiety before a dental examination, with 20 percent of that group classified as highly anxious, and 5 percent who completely avoid dental treatments. It concludes that even though pain can be “reduced to a minimum with modern day anesthetics, it seems that the fear of pain overshadows the actual pain.”

It doesn’t have to be that way. With new technologies, techniques, sedation methods and practitioners who actively work to ease both pain and fear, dental treatment can become manageable for even the most sensitive of patients.

Rink tells his patients, “You are the boss and I am the servant. You need to remember that. You are in charge. If anything is going in any way you are uncomfortable with, just let me know.”

“We try to discover what their resistance is to having dental treatment. It might be anxiety, then we figure out the cause of the anxiety. Is it fear of pain? Is it fear of lack of control? Is it claustrophobia?

“Fear of needles? That’s a big one. I don’t think you ever overcome the fear of needles, but you are able to put yourself in a position to move forward with the care you need. It requires, on the practitioner’s part, the ability to deliver that painless experience.”

Rink explains, “The ADA Journal talks a lot about distraction. How do you accomplish distraction?”

At Rink’s office, it begins with a waiting room designed as a comfortable living room. Video screens feature calming underwater scenes. There is a “comfort menu” that includes: support pillows for neck, back and legs; warm blanket; spa hand treatment; VR glasses to watch movies; headphones, both noise canceling and for music and movies; and more.

“We like to take our time with our patients and give them a chance to just relax, all these amenities accomplish that,” Rink said. Upset by the noise of the drill? “If you’re watching “Mamma Mia” and you have your headphones and your glasses on, you are a million miles away from the dentist.”

Once a patient is comfortable, a typical experience involves numbing gel and a technique called “gate control.”

“What it means is there is one nerve path that carries pressure and pain to the brain, so at the end of that nerve path there is a competition going on. Whatever is the winning stimuli is what goes to the brain, so if you are doing a dental injection, you stimulate the pressure receptors,” he said, demonstrating by shaking the cheek a specific way. “You have disconnected the pain pathway and you have engaged the pressure pathway. That is huge.”

He also uses a computer-controlled dental injection device called “The Wand.”

“The real secret is it is slow, a gradual infusion.” He also warms the anesthetics so there is no noticeable change in temperature. “Pain is the number one cause of dental anxiety and the most likely cause of the pain is the dental injection,” he said.

“When pain is off the table, what is left? Goo. Impressions. We have a solution for that.”

Rink pulls up a device called Primescan Intraoral Scanner, which allows a dentist to do teeth impressions digitally. “It is extremely precise.” It is a tool that is used a lot for prosthetic dentistry, namely implants, crowns or dentures. “With Primescan, you don’t have to make a goo impression and we can fabricate a crown the same day in about 15 minutes.”

Many dental anxieties are rooted in childhood.

Dr. Erin Nichols, who has a private pediatric dentistry practice and is an assistant professor at MUSC’s College of Dental Medicine, recommends a child begin visiting the dentist early, “within six months of when their first tooth comes in. When we see them early on, they get used to the dental environment.”

Nichols emphasizes communication. “We tell them what we are going to do, and show them what we are going to do and do it in kid-friendly terms. Mr. Thirsty is the suction. We don’t say scary words. We don’t use (the word) drill anymore. We don’t have needles; we don’t give shots. We squirt some sleepy juice. We tell them what we are going to do because we don’t want them to be surprised and we don’t ever say ‘this isn’t going to hurt’ because then they are thinking ‘something is getting ready to happen’ — the flags go up.”

Desiree Adkins, a dental patient of Rink’s, described her 4-year-old daughter’s recent school event, which brought in a dentist and a beaver character to talk about oral health.

“My daughter was super excited,” she said, adding that the children received treat bags with dental items in them. “She became interested in flossing. When brushing her teeth, she was asking, ‘Did you get all my sugar bugs out?’ They made it fun. Now she’s asking me, ‘When am I going to the dentist?’”

Adkins enjoys the spa hand treatment during procedures at Rink’s office.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get the little mitts.'” She was at his office for a cleaning recently and experienced a new technology, an Air Flow Prophylaxis Polisher, which replaced the typical gritty polish most people are familiar with. “It felt like they were blowing air, a cool mist. I asked, ‘Did we even do anything?’ There was no bad taste or anything.”

The chair awaits. VR glasses are showing a favorite movie. Neck pillow feels comfy, as does the warm blanket. You feel your body relaxing deeply as you breathe nitrous gas slowly. You’ve already discussed your fears or anxieties.

You wonder, “Can I do this?” The answer. Yes.