Charleston County teen is suing Juul Labs for allegedly getting her addicted to vaping

The list of lawsuits against a national electronic cigarette company continues to grow after another Charleston County teen filed suit.

Cade Cunningham, 19, filed the lawsuit Friday in Charleston County's Court of Common Pleas against JUUL Labs Inc.

Cunningham alleges she is one of many victims of the company's attempt to get a new generation of teenagers addicted to nicotine.

This comes after another Charleston County teen filed a federal lawsuit in early March accusing the company of luring him into vaping through marketing and misinforming him about the nicotine content. The 17-year-old was one of many teens in the United States hospitalized and diagnosed with EVALI or “e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed nearly 3,000 cases of the lung injury back in February. South Carolina made up 40 of those cases.

According to court filings, Cunningham started the underage use of JUUL in 2016 after it was offered to her by high school friends. She also claims to have learned more about JUUL products through social media applications like Instagram and Snapchat.

In the complaint, Cunningham and her lawyers argue that advertisements from the company didn't properly disclose the nicotine-addiction risks associated with the use of their products.

Cunningham is accusing the company of creating a product that sustains addictions, understating the nicotine content in their advertisements and targeting children. She is seeking compensation for injuries associated with the use of JUUL that include expenses around medical treatments, hospitalizations, mental anguish, emotional distress and other economic harm.

In February, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced a discovery that in its early days as a company, JUUL allegedly placed ads for its products on websites for television networks like Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon.

"This is the first real window into JUUL's original marketing plan and what it did to target our kids," she said.

Some South Carolina health experts believe vaping and the use of e-cigarettes to be a better alternative to traditional cigarette use. While ideally, they encourage people to use neither, if vaping helps a person overcome their addiction to traditional cigarettes, they see it as being beneficial.

"It appears they get less bad things in their bloodstream and their urine," said K. Michael Cummings, who co-leads the tobacco research program at the Hollings Cancer Center.

But when it comes to the risks around early teenage use and the long-term impact of extended vaping use, not much is known. Experts compare this to what is known about the dangers of traditional cigarette use. The public didn't learn information like the risk of lung cancer from smoking until years after smoking had become a common practice.

When the first death from EVALI was reported in South Carolina, a physician with the state health department, Dr. Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch, encouraged residents to consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products until more is known.