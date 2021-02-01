Charleston County schools won't end academic year early, district says

Charleston County schools aren't planning to end the school year early despite some parents' requests, the district announced Monday night.

The district said the decision came after discussions with teachers, parents and principals last week.

"Input from those stakeholder meetings led district leaders to conclude that creating an earlier end date for the current school year would not be worth the disruption caused by the changes," read a release from the district.

Students' last day of class is scheduled for June 18.

Last Monday, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait told board members that some parents had requested that the school year end earlier. Before the pandemic, a typical school year began in mid-August and ended in early June.

The high number of coronavirus cases in the Charleston area during the summer meant the district delayed the first day of classes until after Labor Day. That shifted the entire academic calendar back two weeks. Some teachers have suggested a need for more instructional days, not less, Postlewait said.

One possibility for ending the school year early raised during last Monday's meeting was converting teacher workdays, when students aren't usually required to do work, into "student review" days. Postlewait estimated there were five possible days that the district could have converted, creating an earlier end to the school year.

That plan would have needed approval from teachers and other stakeholders before implementation, she said. Per Monday's announcement, no such changes will be made to the academic calendar.

The school year will proceed as originally planned and end in the third week of June.