Medicine is requiring that patients stay overnight in hospitals less often.

In many ways, it's a positive development for the ill. One key reason: Infections from hospitals are a leading cause of death.

But for some hospitals, the lower numbers of inpatients — a designation insurers often use to determine how much they will reimburse providers — could be creating a financial squeeze.

Moody's, the credit-rating service that keeps tabs on the performance of hospitals, reported a negative outlook for nonprofit medical centers in 2019. And analysts wrote recently part of the reason for their prediction was the flat or declining number of inpatient admissions.

Roper St. Francis is the only nonprofit of the four major health-care systems in the area. And its peninsula hospital on Calhoun Street's "medical mile" is the only one in the area that has seen a decline in its numbers of inpatients from 2012 to 2016, according to information from the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.

But according to Dr. Todd Shuman, chief physician officer for Roper St. Francis, this drop-off is part of a deliberate strategy as the system shifts its focus.

Maternal care has moved away from Roper Hospital on Calhoun Street, which places more emphasis on cardiac care. Hundreds of total joint procedures that were once performed downtown are now handled in Mount Pleasant.

Shuman said it's part of an effort to move services closer to where patients live and work. Traffic and congestion are high on the minds of hospital leaders in the Charleston area, too.

"There’s this incredible shift as technology has improved from what used to be done," he said. "You would hospitalize people for four or five days. Now they’re not hospitalized at all."

Roper's two suburban hospitals in East Cooper and West Ashley have both enjoyed growth in their numbers of inpatients. The system is opening another hospital in Berkeley County this year, and it announced plans last week to build a 43-bed facility at that same site for rehabilitation patients under a partnership with Medical University of South Carolina.

Hospitals across the state have charged more for inpatient services every year since 2010, information from Revenue and Fiscal Affairs shows. The average amount that hospitals in South Carolina charged per patient increased nearly 50 percent, from $28,434 in 2010 to $42,323 in 2017. That trend is in line with the rising cost of health care.

Locally, the Medical University of South Carolina still sees the most inpatients, at nearly 30,000 a year, while most others are increasing their focus on outpatients. Case in point: MUSC is converting the vacant J.C. Penney department store at Citadel Mall into an outpatient center.

But according to Moody's, outside competitors, such as independently owned ambulatory centers, are driving a wedge into that portion of hospitals' business, too.

Patrick Downes, CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's East Cooper Medical Center, said the growth of inpatients the Mount Pleasant hospital is probably attributable to the rfast-growing population in and around the town. But that hasn't sopped it from looking at other ways to make money and care for patients as the demand for services shifts.

"There is certainly a national trend, and it’s just going to accelerate, where a lot of work that is being done now in the hospital is going to move into the outpatient setting," Downes said. "It’s a trend that we as hospital administrators need to be focused on."

Administrators everywhere are searching for ways to build their businesses elsewhere given the thinning number of people who are admitted for overnight stays, he said.

The flip side, Downes said, is that outpatient procedures tend to be cheaper for patients.

At HCA-owned Trident Health, which has hospitals in North Charleston and Summerville, the emphasis has been to offer more specialized care, said Lisa Valentine, CEO of the company's Summerville Medical Center.

Her hospital recently added 30 beds dedicated to the care of mothers and babies. Meanwhile, trauma and behavioral health are exclusively handled at Trident Medical Center off Highway 78.

Valentine said the system tries to watch what the community needs and where their patients live. Many families are moving to the Summerville area, hence the focus on maternal and infant care at her hospital. Inpatient numbers are just one trend Valentine watches.

"It’s one set of data that we use to plan how we expand our facilities and better match what we’re doing to meet the community’s needs," she said.