CDC says promoting COVID vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 229 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on July 12.

Close to 495,000 positive cases have been reported in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

Health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued last week, the CDC said promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning, extracurricular activities and sports in the upcoming academic year. And other prevention measures, such as wearing masks if not fully vaccinated, remains important in protecting students, teachers and staff.

According to data from DHEC, only about 5 percent of vaccinated South Carolinians are between the ages of 12 and 19.

Health experts are urging students to get vaccinated as soon as possible before school resumes. Children as young as 12 have been eligible to receive the vaccine in South Carolina since May.

DHEC said it is working to prepare guidance for public schools across the state.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 229 confirmed, 139 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 494,700 confirmed, 105,327 probable.

Percent positive: 4.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,672 confirmed, 1,184 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 49.2 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Horry County (21), Lexington County (31), Richland County (18) and York County (18) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 16 new cases on July 12, while Berkeley County had 13 and Dorchester County had 5.

Deaths

One of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed July 12 was a person age 18 to 34. The other was age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 12, 35 were in the ICU and 14 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

There are COVID-19 vaccine locations through the state with available appointments.

People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

Go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call 866-365-8110 to find a nearby vaccination location.