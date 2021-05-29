CDC recommends people add a doctor's visit to their summer plans

One hundred and seventy-three confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported May 29 as the total number of cases statewide slowly climbs closer to the half a million mark.

Four people were also reported dead as a result of the virus May 29, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Three of the deceased were 65 or older, while one was 35 to 64.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 173 confirmed, 140 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 491,541 confirmed, 101,371 probable.

Percent positive: 2 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,567 confirmed, 1,161 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.9 percent.

Hardest-hit areas

Greenville County (26), Horry County (17) and Richland County (16) saw the highest totals of newly confirmed cases.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had nine new cases on May 29, while Berkeley had seven and Dorchester six.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 35 to 64, and three were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 260 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 29, 71 were in the ICU and 39 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported May 28 that the number of cases and deaths nationally has dropped to their lowest level in nearly a year, and the number of people vaccinated is growing. Nearly 133 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated as of May 27, and the national percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive over the last 7 days was less than 3 percent.

Because of stay-at-home orders, temporary closures of health facilities and safety concerns, many people delayed medical care, both urgent and routine. As people begin to make summer plans, the CDC suggests adding a doctor’s visit to the list might be a good idea.

“If you’ve delayed medical care during the pandemic, now is the best time to see your doctor or healthcare provider,” the center reported.