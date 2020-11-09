Autism was already a challenge for one SC family. Then came a pandemic.

Lakota McCarty replaces his transparent face mask after a session with Brooke Alexander, his speech and feeding therapist on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Charleston Pediatrics Rehabilitation in North Charleston. During the first several weeks of the pandemic, Lakota would go to virtual therapy sessions for applied behavioral analysis, occupational, speech and feeding. Lakota is a child with autism along with a speech disorder called apraxia. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Hayden McCarty, 11 (from left), and his brother Sam McCarty, 10, pretend to sword fight with sticks as Lakota McCarty, 4, plays next to them at North Charleston's Wannamaker County Park on Friday, July 24, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Lakota McCarty and his sister, Rainey McCarty, 8, play in their living room on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Goose Creek. Since they are close in age, the two of them have become great friends. Rainey helps take care of her brother with some of the home therapy he needs. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
After moving into his family's new home in Summerville, Lakota celebrates his fifth birthday along with his brother Hayden's 12th birthday, which are a day apart, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family had plans for a larger celebration, but two weeks prior, a family friend tested positive for COVID-19. The family immediately got tested and the results came back negative. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Teddy McCarty takes a few moments to relax before taking her children to school on the first day back after several months out during the pandemic on Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020, in Goose Creek. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Lakota McCarty wears a transparent mask on his way to school on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Goose Creek. The mask helps his teachers read his lips while communicating. Apraxia is a speech disorder. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
Lakota McCarty, 5, smiles and laughs as he reacts to a cracker he was asked to lick during feeding therapy with Brooke Alexander at Charleston Pediatric Rehabilitation on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
From the back porch of his house, Lakota McCarty, 4, stood in a face mask and swim trunks looking at the inflatable water slide his mom had rented for her kids in mid-July.
He could hear the sound of the bounce house fan blowing and water trickling down the slide, followed by the sound of a car driving through their Goose Creek neighborhood.
He stood there silently, then gave a high-pitched squeal and ran toward the pool with his sister.
Lakota is unable to vocalize words because he has a motor speech disorder called apraxia. A high-pitched squeal is his way of communicating excitement. He also lives with autism, a particularly challenging diagnosis for families to deal with during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For many of these children, changes in routine present a big challenge.
Even more difficult during the pandemic, many children with autism have been forced to suspend in-person therapy and treatment, even though doing so presents a risk that they will lose ground when it comes to the skills they've learned to cope with their disorder.
Teddy McCarty saw this happening to her own son earlier this year when the family was forced, like so many others, to briefly switch Lakota from in-person therapy to virtual therapy. Still, she said, he eventually adapted to some of the changes associated with the pandemic.
“Children are pretty resilient, and Lakota is no different,” Teddy said. "After a few weeks of us using masks, he actually became fond of and attached to his personal mask."
Brooke Alexander is a speech-language pathologist who works with Lakota on his speech and feeding therapies at Charleston Pediatric Rehabilitation.
One of the techniques she uses is called sensory hierarchy, which is a way to encourage Lakota to try new foods using all of his senses. During a recent session, Lakota picked up a cracker, held it close to his nose and stuck out his tongue to lick it. He laughed, shaking his head and immediately placed the cracker in the discard pile.
An exercise like this, Alexander explained, is more effective when it is conducted in-person rather than online.
“For kids like Lakota, when it comes to virtual therapy, it becomes less centered on doing an activity with the kid and more centered on parent coaching," she said.
Lorri Unumb is the CEO of the Council of Autism Service Providers. Her 19-year-old son Ryan was diagnosed with autism and apraxia as a child. Unumb said applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy has always played an important role for their family, particularly during the pandemic.
“Applied behavior analysis is the gold standard. If you have a child with autism, you want to get them onto ABA treatment," Unumb said.
Every child has different needs and it is important to find a service provider who connects well with each patient, she explained. It takes time to build that trust and a relationship that is needed to make it work, she said.
“There is a saying in the autism world that if you’ve seen one kid with autism, you've seen one kid with autism.” Lorri Unumb said.
In late August, Lakota's ABA therapist, dressed from head to toe in a T. rex costume, dropped Lakota back off to his mom. Lakota loves dinosaurs and he ran around chasing his therapist's tail. Teddy McCarty made a video and posted it on social media, calling Lakota's ABA therapist "the coolest."
As the pandemic rages on and the McCartys continue adjusting to the new norm, they hold on to these happy moments, like the time when the bounce house in the backyard became detached from the air pump and started to deflate, falling slowly on top of the kids.
On Oct. 19, Lakota celebrated his fifth birthday with his family at their new house in Summerville. They had originally planned to throw a small party with some of their close friends, but the party was canceled after one of their friends caught COVID-19.
“I immediately freaked out and took the kids out of school to go get tested," Teddy said, after finding out her friend tested positive.
Andrew Whitaker is a staff photojournalist at The Post and Courier. Previously, he's worked at The Southeast Missourian, The Daily Hampshire Gazette, The Hutchinson News, The Saginaw News and The Holland Sentinel.