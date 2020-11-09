Autism was already a challenge for one SC family. Then came a pandemic.

From the back porch of his house, Lakota McCarty, 4, stood in a face mask and swim trunks looking at the inflatable water slide his mom had rented for her kids in mid-July.

He could hear the sound of the bounce house fan blowing and water trickling down the slide, followed by the sound of a car driving through their Goose Creek neighborhood.

He stood there silently, then gave a high-pitched squeal and ran toward the pool with his sister.

Lakota is unable to vocalize words because he has a motor speech disorder called apraxia. A high-pitched squeal is his way of communicating excitement. He also lives with autism, a particularly challenging diagnosis for families to deal with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For many of these children, changes in routine present a big challenge.

Even more difficult during the pandemic, many children with autism have been forced to suspend in-person therapy and treatment, even though doing so presents a risk that they will lose ground when it comes to the skills they've learned to cope with their disorder.

Teddy McCarty saw this happening to her own son earlier this year when the family was forced, like so many others, to briefly switch Lakota from in-person therapy to virtual therapy. Still, she said, he eventually adapted to some of the changes associated with the pandemic.

“Children are pretty resilient, and Lakota is no different,” Teddy said. "After a few weeks of us using masks, he actually became fond of and attached to his personal mask."

Brooke Alexander is a speech-language pathologist who works with Lakota on his speech and feeding therapies at Charleston Pediatric Rehabilitation.

One of the techniques she uses is called sensory hierarchy, which is a way to encourage Lakota to try new foods using all of his senses. During a recent session, Lakota picked up a cracker, held it close to his nose and stuck out his tongue to lick it. He laughed, shaking his head and immediately placed the cracker in the discard pile.

An exercise like this, Alexander explained, is more effective when it is conducted in-person rather than online.

“For kids like Lakota, when it comes to virtual therapy, it becomes less centered on doing an activity with the kid and more centered on parent coaching," she said.

Lorri Unumb is the CEO of the Council of Autism Service Providers. Her 19-year-old son Ryan was diagnosed with autism and apraxia as a child. Unumb said applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy has always played an important role for their family, particularly during the pandemic.

“Applied behavior analysis is the gold standard. If you have a child with autism, you want to get them onto ABA treatment," Unumb said.

Every child has different needs and it is important to find a service provider who connects well with each patient, she explained. It takes time to build that trust and a relationship that is needed to make it work, she said.

“There is a saying in the autism world that if you’ve seen one kid with autism, you've seen one kid with autism.” Lorri Unumb said.

In late August, Lakota's ABA therapist, dressed from head to toe in a T. rex costume, dropped Lakota back off to his mom. Lakota loves dinosaurs and he ran around chasing his therapist's tail. Teddy McCarty made a video and posted it on social media, calling Lakota's ABA therapist "the coolest."

As the pandemic rages on and the McCartys continue adjusting to the new norm, they hold on to these happy moments, like the time when the bounce house in the backyard became detached from the air pump and started to deflate, falling slowly on top of the kids.

On Oct. 19, Lakota celebrated his fifth birthday with his family at their new house in Summerville. They had originally planned to throw a small party with some of their close friends, but the party was canceled after one of their friends caught COVID-19.

“I immediately freaked out and took the kids out of school to go get tested," Teddy said, after finding out her friend tested positive.

All the McCartys tested negative, but they chose to quarantine for two weeks anyway, out of precaution. It drove the reality of the pandemic home.

Teddy McCarty said she's struggled with anxiety during these times, and part of that stems from watching her kids having to be isolated.

“It’s hard when you are a child and your childhood is kind of getting away from you," she said.

Still, life moves on. Therapy continues, and so do school and work.

Day by day, Lakota is working on his word pronunciations and trying new foods, now with a brand-new dinosaur toy from his birthday by his side.