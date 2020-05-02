As SC prepares to reopen amid pandemic, state logs 226 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

As South Carolina prepares to roll back coronavirus restrictions, the state logged an additional 226 confirmed cases and 11 deaths Saturday.

A total of 267 COVID-19 patients have died in the Palmetto State, and 6,489 people have tested positive. According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, 61,616 tests have been conducted in the state.

The most recent deaths include four Richland County residents and one person each from Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Laurens, Lee, Lexington and Sumter counties. Nine were elderly, and three middle-aged.

Gov. Henry McMaster decided that the shelter-in-place order he'd enacted to slow the virus' spread will become optional Monday.

Across the state, beach and mountain parks were teeming with visitors Saturday, the first weekend they've been open since the statewide restrictions began in March.

Boat parking at Devil’s Fork State Park, the only way to access popular Lake Jocassee in the Upstate, was almost full Saturday morning. As the only public beach access near Beaufort, Hunting Island State Park was expected to hit its 600-car parking capacity. And Jones Gap State Park, near Greenville, had sold out all 20 of its reserved parking spaces for the weekend.

After people flocked to parks during the last days of March, bringing crowds similar to those usually seen on major summer holidays, state parks Director Paul McCormack made the decision to shut down. By the time state parks closed, most municipalities had shut off access their own parks, pushing more crowds to the state-run sites.

“We’ll see what happens and then adjust,” McCormack said.

For now, visitors and staff are asked to wear masks, most buildings are off-limits and camping isn't allowed.

But with some counties and cities, including Charleston and Mount Pleasant, starting to reopen municipal parks, state tourism Director Duane Parrish expected it would take some strain off the state system and asked his staff to come up with a plan for opening their gates, too.

In Charleston, a CARTA Tel-A-Ride driver tested positive for COVID-19. All the passengers they'd served have been alerted, CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said.

It is the only known instance of a CARTA driver or employee contracting the virus, he said.

Tel-A-Ride drivers wear N95 masks while working, Brock said, and spend their days driving elderly and disabled passengers to clinics and other locations.

Catholic Diocese of Charleston Bishop Robert Guglielmone has asked pastors to tailor reopening plans for their churches, and to send parishioners information by May 10. Precautions to address public health guidelines will apply to each service, diocesan media director Maria Aselage said.

Special dispensations for churchgoers with medical conditions or tho-se who don't feel comfortable attending Mass during the pandemic, which were announced mid-March, will remain in place.

“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful,” Guglielmone said. “We now feel it is time to reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.