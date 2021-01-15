As SC opens coronavirus vaccines to those over 70, here's what you need to know

After administering over 4 million coronavirus tests and inoculating thousands of essential staff, health care groups in the Palmetto State are starting to push the vaccinations out to the general public.

But as South Carolinians 70 and older join phase 1a of vaccine distribution, some residents have had trouble finding an appointment to get their first shot.

If you're looking for more information about the vaccine or trying to schedule an appointment, here's what you need to know.

Who can get the vaccine?

Officials announced Monday that South Carolinians 70 and older will soon be eligible for the vaccine, regardless of employment or pre-existing conditions. Health care workers, elderly hospital patients and long-term care facility residents are also eligible as part of phase 1A.

DHEC expects to begin the next phase of vaccinations, for frontline essential workers, in late winter.

Where can I get the vaccine?

DHEC has compiled a list of locations taking appointments for Phase 1a vaccines at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. Those with green dots on the map still have some appointments available.

You can call DHEC for more information about the vaccination process, but the line has had long wait times after a busy week.

For Lowcountry residents, Roper St. Francis Healthcare has set up a centralized vaccination site at the North Charleston Coliseum, which will open Wednesday. Anyone aged 70 or older can make an appointment by calling their regular doctor, if they’re partnered with Roper St. Francis, or call 843-727-3627.

People will schedule two appointments, three weeks apart, to get each dose of the Pfizer vaccine on schedule. After registering, they’ll drive to the Coliseum grounds and stay in the car while workers take their information, give the vaccine, then monitor them for any side effects for 15 minutes.

Only those who’ve made an appointment will be able to get the shot. Dr. Robert Oliviero, Roper St. Francis’ vice president and chief medical officer of ambulatory care and population health, asks that people wear short sleeves and double-check their appointment time before arriving.

Vaccinations will be available after Monday in several areas across the state, including Prisma’s sites in Columbia and Greenville, and Tidelands Health sites in Horry County.

Should I be worried about reactions?

While some people have experienced side effects after getting the vaccine, experts have stressed that it’s safe to receive. Anyone with questions can call DHEC’s care line at 1-855-472-3432, and Roper St. Francis will livestream a public information session on Tuesday.

“Medical distrust is still very real, and still very valid,” said Kim Butler Willis, Roper St. Francis’ director of community health. “Especially for people of color, there’s that intersection of a community that’s been hit hard, and has very real reasons to ask questions … you can get the answers you need to feel empowered in your decision.”

How many people can get the vaccine now?

Dr. Chris McLain, Roper St. Francis’ chief physician and senior vice president, estimates that over 100,000 more South Carolinians are now eligible for vaccination. But supply is limited to a steady trickle of new doses, so leaders expect to continue phase 1a for several weeks.

At the Coliseum site, McLain hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people per day, and then expand that number when the first batch of patients is ready for their second dose after 21 days.

How many vaccines are available?

DHEC gets about 63,000 doses of the vaccine each week, Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler said, and expects the supply to remain consistent over the next several weeks.

Who is making vaccines available?

While DHEC organized distribution of the vaccine to different areas and health care providers, each hospital system is deciding for itself how to administer them. The vaccine shipments from the federal government come weekly, Olivieri said, so he hopes that areas with more efficiency and higher demand will get enough doses to fully immunize their communities.

Staffing is also crucial to keep the operation running, Olivieri said. Roper St. Francis has enough staff, volunteers and county paramedics to keep up for at least a couple weeks, he said, but they may need more volunteers soon.

The South Carolina National Guard has sent backup across the state since the pandemic began, and is already helping hospital systems provide vaccinations in some areas. From medical screenings and mask distribution to offering surge care to overflowing hospitals, they set a record Friday by helping with over 1,000 missions since Governor McMaster mobilized them in March.