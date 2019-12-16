Mount Pleasant mom Jami Steedley has nine children in her blended family. One is in college, so that leaves eight kids ranging in age from 9 to 16 years old to get out of bed, dressed and on the school bus each morning.
To keep the chaos to a minimum, Steedley has a strict morning schedule built around whiteboards and timelines. A whiteboard indicates what time each group of children — high school, middle school and elementary school — need to be out the door. Then, she works backward, assigning times to get up and at what time the kids need to be downstairs eating breakfast. Digital clocks make the time tracking easy for all ages.
Not sure about what to do next in the morning? Check the bathroom for a to-do list: brush your hair, brush your teeth, put on deodorant.
Steedley works out each morning between 4:30 and 6 a.m. Then she’s back home to make sure everyone is out of bed. The middle and high school students are responsible for getting themselves up, packing their lunches and leaving on time to catch the bus. Her high schoolers drive to school, typically leaving early for before-school activities.
She encourages the kids to pack some of their lunch the night before and shower before bed so it’s one less task for the morning. Both Steedley and her husband leave at 6:45 a.m. for work so the oldest middle schooler and oldest elementary-age children are tasked with ensuring their younger siblings make it to the bus stop on time.
And missing the bus means an unexcused absence from school and a punishment at home, such as losing the cell phone, cleaning bathrooms or another undesirable task, Steedley says.
With a large family, keeping to a schedule has been key. “I’m big on writing everything down,” Steedley says. “I put time stamps on everything.”
Prepare the night before
Organization and structure are a critical part of Stephanie Brown’s morning routine as well. A single mom, Brown is solely responsible for getting her 5-year-old off to school and her 2-year-old dropped off at daycare, so she can get to her job as an attorney in downtown Charleston. They are out the door each day at 7:05 a.m.
Brown’s trick is doing as much as possible the night before. After dinner, she packs lunches and her 5-year-old son picks out his clothes for the next day. She makes sure his backpack is ready to go.
“I run a really tight ship to make sure I’m not running around crazy every morning,” Brown says.
She also keeps a small dry erase calendar to track weekly school activities and other to-dos. She can double-check the calendar the night before to make sure she’s not forgetting something.
“I try really hard to set myself up for an opportunity to have as good a start to the day as possible,” she says. “I hate yelling in the morning.”
A better goodbye
Jessica Shields Flowers, founder of Ripple and a Conscious Discipline Certified Instructor, says routines and structure are so important for children. She watched this concept come to life last year at St. Luke’s Children Center, a preschool in Summerville where Flowers has been coaching the last few years. She noticed the mornings were often chaotic. Parents were yelling as kids got out of the car and it set a stressful tone for the day.
The school created a video showing parents how to develop a morning goodbye routine. It includes asking children if they want to hold their parent’s left or right hand while walking into school. The next step is having the children put their lunchbox in their cubbie. The video also develops a routine for greeting the teacher. And parents ask their children whether they want them to leave five or 10 kisses in their “kissing cup,” a small container parents blow kisses into before they leave.
Flowers says this simple video giving parents guidance on how to say goodbye to their children has a huge impact on the school.
“Children need structure first and then nurture second,” she says.
Remind kids with pictures
Flowers put the idea of a morning routine into practice a few months ago when she stayed with her then 4-year-old grandson in New Jersey while her son and daughter-in-law took an anniversary trip. For a 4-year-old, pictures work wonders for demonstrating key tasks and reminders.
So, Flowers sat down with her grandson to discuss their morning, knowing he needed to be at school by 8:30 a.m. She began writing out the morning tasks and gave her grandson some choices: Did he want to get dressed or eat breakfast first? Once they had the morning tasks listed, she took pictures and put them in a folder along with a note about how long each task would take (a motivation for her grandson who loves numbers), she explains.
Each day that they left the house on time, Flowers heaped on the praise with a “Look at you! You did it!”
For older children, a written list or timeline works great, but for children under 6 or 7 years old, Flowers says creating a list using pictures is a powerful tool. Younger children haven’t yet developed that inner speech yet. Instead, they think in pictures.
Post the photos in their bedroom and when they need a nudge, remind them to check the photos.
“You’re training the child to start making lists of what they need to get here,” she says.
Natural consequences
Even with photos, timelines, whiteboards, calendars and spreadsheets, kids are still, well, kids. That means not every morning will be super smooth. Lunch boxes are left on the kitchen counter and homework sheets are sitting on the desk long after everyone walks out the door.
Flowers says natural consequences are the best teachers. She tells parents to resist the urge to dash back to school with forgotten ID badges, lunches and homework binders. As hard as it is for parents, especially moms, to see their child upset, Flowers says letting kids experience the consequences is the best way for them to learn.
This is particularly true for older children who can get themselves up, dressed and gather their belongings as they leave for school.
But what if your child is a straggler? Many families have that one child who is perpetually late or forgetful.
Flowers recommends sitting down with that child and creating a consequence for leaving late or forgetting homework and lunchboxes. She recommends parents be very clear, “I notice most days we’re late to school because I’m waiting on you and that’s not OK.”
She suggests brainstorming with the child on ways to improve the situation. Maybe they need a louder or second alarm. Resist the urge to immediately “fix” the issue, Flowers says, instead ask probing questions and let the child reach the conclusion.
The next step is to put together a plan to address the behavior and set a timeline to revisit how it’s working, maybe in five days or two weeks. At that point, Flowers says, evaluate. If the situation has improved, celebrate. If it’s not working, tweak the plan.
It’s really about shared power, she says. Let the child have appropriate power so they’re more likely to buy into the effort.
At the end of the day, parents are teaching their children time management, prioritization and decision making.
“Ultimately you want them to go to college with this set of skills in their toolbox,” she says.
Sometimes you just laugh
Lauren Sanders can’t help but laugh at her morning routine. A single mom to kindergartener Patrick, she has a hard time getting her sleepy son up each morning. She wakes him up about 6 a.m., helping his sleepy, limp body into the clothes she laid out the night before. She then carries Patrick and his two favorite stuffed animals to the bathroom for teeth brushing.
“Keep in mind,” she says, “he has yet to open his eyes.”
Then, she loads Patrick and the stuffed animals up and takes them downstairs to the couch. As Sanders is making breakfast and packing lunch, Patrick comes to life in the living room. By 6:50 a.m. they are out the door, although not before Patrick pauses to howl at the moon (everyone has a morning routine!).
Sanders says she’s strict with the nighttime schedule, making sure Patrick is asleep by 7 p.m. A hairdresser, she’s up around 5 a.m. to get herself ready for the day before getting a reluctant Patrick out of bed.
“He’s not grumpy, he’s just still sleeping,” she says. “If someone woke me up early and expected me to perform all these tasks, I’d be like, ‘Give me a break.’ And then on Saturdays, he’s up at 6 a.m. and I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’” LCP