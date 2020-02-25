Amid rising coronavirus cases across the world, SC health officials offer clarity

Charleston health experts and facilities want to make sure residents know what to expect as the coronavirus spreads.

Although people have been tested, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

But in preparation for potential cases, all patients at Roper St. Francis Healthcare facilities will be asked if they have traveled to China in the last 21 days. They will also be asked if they have had close contact with someone with the virus.

If those individuals also show signs of fever and lower respiratory illness symptoms, they will be transferred to an emergency department to be isolated and treated in a private area.

In a message to employees and physicians, Roper St. Francis said "We cannot predict where a patient infected with 2019-nCoV might seek care but we can be ready."

At MUSC, Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist with the Medical University of South Carolina, said they are also flagging any patients who have noted about any recent travels to China. They have also set up a digital system that can update and add additional countries in real time. When those individuals are flagged with symptoms, disease specialists like Curry are immediately notified.

East Cooper Medical Center and the Trident Health System will continue monitoring for symptoms and travel to China.

While the coronavirus is similar to the flu, one of the major differences experts have found between the two is with the deaths. While the flu is often deadly for the elderly and the very young, with the coronavirus those deadly cases have mainly been the elderly.

China hasn't reported any deaths from the virus by children ages 9 and younger. The fatality rate for people at the age of 80 and above is nearly 15 percent. In South Carolina's current flu season the health department has recorded over 800 flu-related deaths for residents between the ages of 65 and older.

Here are some additional points and tips that will help residents with the potential viral crisis.

What is it?

In general, a coronavirus is a set of viruses that cause conditions like Middle East respiratory syndrome and the common cold.

A new or novel coronavirus was initially discovered in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, in December. The official name for that virus is the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

The disease caused by that virus is referred to as coronavirus disease 2019 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, it is an emerging virus so it is still being investigated. The current knowledge on the virus is based on experts understanding of similar coronaviruses. They believe the virus is spread through respiratory droplets and can potentially survive on surfaces.

Experts are still investigating the virus' severity.

The majority of those global cases, 77,262, have occurred in China. Outside of China, 29 countries have reported cases of the virus. Nearly 2,600 deaths have also been linked to the virus and only 23 of those deaths occurred outside of China.

The disease also recently made a heavy impact in Italy where the number of cases has grown to over 280.

Don't panic ... yet

The CDC also still considers the immediate health risk of the virus to the general American public to be low. In the U.S., there have been a total of 14 cases confirmed while over 400 people have been tested for the virus in the U.S.

But the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, told The New York Times that Americans should prepare themselves for the virus situation in the U.S. to be bad.

Curry said that the spread of the virus will likely come down to how well countries such as China, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran are able to contain the virus.

The surgical masks

While there have been countless photos showing people covered in surgical masks, experts say that it is not the best way to protect themselves from the virus.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist with Vanderbilt University told Live Science that people would need a thicker mask, like a N95 respirator, to protect themselves against the new coronavirus.

Curry said that a general surgical mask has not been found to have any value outside of a hospital setting.

And people rushing to purchase surgical masks could also potentially lead to shortages of those masks for officials in hospitals. Some hospitals are being advised not to stockpile on things like surgical masks and just purchase exactly what they need, he said.

"People forget we can't recycle those masks," Curry said.

Experts agree that frequent hand washing is one of the best ways for people to protect themselves.

“Certainly after shaking hands with people," Curry said.

Excluding getting a vaccine, people should attempt to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease 2019 the same way they would protect themselves from the flu.

Worst-case scenario

While the immediate health risk in the U.S. for the virus is low, Curry said a worst-case scenario is that the coronavirus becomes as prevalent at as the flu.

This is dangerous because the coronavirus is showing to be a little more deadlier than the flu.