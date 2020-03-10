Amid mixed messages on coronavirus, SC hospitals prepare for pandemic

Against a backdrop of worldwide lockdowns and economic disruptions, South Carolina hospitals are preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

Hospitals here are erecting tents to triage potentially ill patients; they’ve set up new telemedicine programs to reduce face-to-face visits to clinics. Behind the scenes, they’ve stockpiled supplies and worked on staffing strategies, officials told The Post and Courier this week.

“We’ll see a lot of cases,” said Michael Schmidt, a professor of immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina. “Some of our staff have been working day and night on this since January.”

MUSC’s new free online screening system is an example of this planning, he said, and how the health care community has begun to ramp up. “We’re at the beginning of a surge.”

The preparations reflect a shift from containing the new infectious disease to managing its spread so it causes less misery and fewer deaths.

It also comes amid lingering uncertainty about the disease’s lethality, a lack of clarity due in part to inadequate testing.

Fatality rates have been disturbingly high in China and Italy, Schmidt said. But in South Korea, which has done extensive testing, mortality rates are more akin to a bad cold virus. A growing consensus, he said, is that if you’re elderly and infirm, you’re at more risk. “But if you’re healthy, it’s going to be like any other winter virus you get.”

So far, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has identified nine confirmed or likely cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including two new possible cases in Camden. But the cluster of cases in Camden suggest that an outbreak “is basically here,” Schmidt said. As more tests become available, the number of cases likely will accelerate.

Pandemic or not?

Despite this likelihood, South Carolina public health leaders have failed to acknowledge the state is in the early stages of a pandemic as defined by its own official disease plan.

Published in 2017, DHEC’s plan said a pandemic should be declared when widespread outbreaks take place internationally and within the United States, including cases in South Carolina.

So far, at least 800 people in 36 states have tested positive, a number growing by the day. Twenty-nine people have died, including 16 at a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash. At least 14 states, including North Carolina and Florida, have declared states of emergency. Worldwide, there have been at least 118,000 cases.

South Carolina’s infectious disease plan discusses scenarios like this, noting that the severity of a pandemic won’t be known in its early stages. Because of this, state officials should assume “the pandemic is the highest level of severity,” the plan said.

The plan is modeled on a novel flu outbreak, and given that it was published in 2017, it does not specifically address the coronavirus. But it does offer guidance based on past epidemics. In dealing with a pandemic, the plan states, the public should be advised of the virus’ arrival, “while reminding that its nature will cause it to spread throughout the entire state eventually.”

In a severe case, the state’s health workers will face a surge in their services, especially six to eight weeks into the pandemic’s wave.

The plan cites a CDC computer model showing that a likely pandemic scenario would mean about 25 percent of the state’s residents would be affected, triggering more than 370,000 clinical visits and 3,300 deaths.

Officials at DHEC did not respond to questions about its plan. In press conferences, top DHEC leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster have urged the public to practice good personal hygiene and remain calm.

Dan Drociuk, an epidemiologist with DHEC’s division of acute diseases for 20 years, stressed the term pandemic is often incorrectly viewed as a “scary word” that means mass deaths are occurring or expected.

“It’s just a description of how a new infectious disease is spreading around the world,” he said. “It means you have to look at things differently. … You may have a mild or severe pandemic.”

Still, such events have precedent.

South Carolina’s last experience with a disease pandemic was in 2009 when the swine flu swept through.

Lessons from swine flu

Like COVID 19, the swine flu was a new virus. Because it was new, scientists didn’t know its mortality rate and how quickly it would spread. Early on, experts wondered whether it would be as deadly as SARS. The SARS outbreak in 2003 involved about 8,000 people and killed 774 people, but it was contained in Asia. The 2009-10 swine flu turned out to be more contagious than SARS but much less severe.

In April 2009, a few cases of swine flu, also called the H1N1 flu virus, popped up across the country. Then, within weeks it was everywhere. In all, the CDC estimates that nearly 61 million people in the United States contracted that flu. More than 274,000 people were hospitalized and 12,400 people died. Its mortality rate of about .001 percent was less than some other seasonal viruses.

In 2009, a DHEC official called the swine flu a Category 1 type of pandemic, compared to the 2018 Spanish Flu, which he called a Katrina-like Category 5 pandemic. The Spanish Flu killed more than 675,000 people in the United States and 50 million people worldwide, including 14,200 people in South Carolina.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

This year's coronavirus outbreak has "a lot of similarities" to what health care professionals experienced during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, said Dannah Wray, director of infection prevention for Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

"The challenge then was to adjust what you were doing as it played out," he said. The same holds true today for the coronavirus. "We have to be on our toes, day to day."

Politics and science

Partisan politics also threaten to infect preparations. Democrats have assailed the Trump administration for its slow roll-out of testing and the president’s perceived lack of urgency in addressing the virus. Republicans, in turn, have accused their opponents of whipping up a public mania and exaggerating the threat to undermine Trump.

Dr. John Simkovich, a former regional director for DHEC, said it is important that people tune out the politicking and take their guidance from state leaders and the CDC.

“This is very serious because it’s cost a lot of people their lives,” he said. “It’s no place for partisanship at all. The information has to be factual and honest and tell people what you know and don’t know.”

Amid this uncertain backdrop, hospitals across the state have begun to mobilize.

Hospitals prepare for surge

At MUSC, staff in January began checking on supplies and protective gear, said Heather Woolwine, MUSC media relations director. The institution already has a unit to handle Ebola patients, one of just a handful across the country. “And that team is always doing drills.” Staff currently screen incoming patients and separate them from others if they show flu-like symptoms.

As with other hospitals across the country, MUSC is wrestling with a serious shortage of surgical gowns and masks, she said. The emergence of COVID-19 came at the same time a major manufacturer recalled 7.7 million surgical gowns.

Woolwine said MUSC staff have been hunting for more gowns and N95 respirator masks, which are more robust than simple surgical masks. “We have an emergency supply of all these items, but we’re trying to think long-term.”

Roper St. Francis Healthcare also has been planning for a surge, said Chris McLain, chief physician officer. He said the hospital system is "watchful and waiting for what may come." Their hospitals have enough supplies for normal operations, but an epidemic would create a shortage for everyone, he said. Like MUSC, Roper St. Francis is offering free virtual care consultations for anyone experiencing virus-like symptoms.

At Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and Prisma Health in Columbia, masked screeners greet patients with respiratory problems and ask questions about travel and contact they’ve had with anyone who may have had coronavirus exposure to determine risk.

Dr. Scott Sasser, Prisma Health's acute care chief clinical officer for the Midlands, said the hospital started preparations several months ago when the illness first emerged. Prisma Health has one coronavirus patient in its care.

Free medical consultations Area hospitals are offering free consultations for people who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. They are: Medical University of South Carolina: Chat online with a health care provider at www.musc.care and use the code COVID19 at checkout. Roper St. Francis Healthcare: Virtual care consultations and screenings can be accessed at https://www.rsfh.com/virtualcare/. Trident Medical Center: Call Consult-A-Nurse at 843-797-3463 to speak with a registered nurse. Prisma Health: Online virtual visits at prismahealth.org/virtual-visit. Use the code: Covid 19.

Any patient who may have the virus is placed in an isolation room that is monitored around the clock. All staff who enter the room wear protective equipment, including a face shield, respirator, gown and gloves. The site manager makes sure the equipment remains in the room and possibly infected materials are disposed of properly.

"I have to assure you we take care of patients with infectious diseases on a daily basis so we're accustomed to doing this and we're very confident in our skills," said Dr. Steve Shelton, medical director of emergency management for Prisma Health in the Midlands.

In the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center erected the tent as an extra level of triage. Anyone who comes to the ER with respiratory symptoms will be sent to the tent for an initial screening before being taken inside, said Jennifer Wilson, a spokeswoman for the hospital. Other hospitals are contemplating similar steps.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Hospital Association is urging its members and the state to begin conserving protective equipment for medical workers in case the virus’s spread causes shortages.

It’s recommending that hospitals not allow visitors, medical students and interns into areas where they would require protection like gowns and masks. And it is asking state regulators to temporarily stop requiring annual tests that make sure medical workers’ masks fit them. Each test uses a mask, and the hospital group says its members test 50,000 workers a year, which could deplete their supplies.

The association says it has also lined up companies that can provide temporary staffing and extra supplies, but it wasn't immediately clear how many workers and masks they’ll be able to provide.

“We launch into similar protocol that we do during hurricanes,” said Schipp Ames, the hospital association’s vice president of communications. The group collects instructions from state and federal authorities and relays them to hospitals. “We’ve taken that response and really applied it here.”

Dr. Lee Biggs, Trident’s chief medical officer, said area hospitals are in close contact with one another to make sure the region is as prepared as it can be for the virus.

“This is not Trident, MUSC or Roper St. Francis operating independently,” he said. “We are all in alignment to meet the needs of the community.”

Catherine Templeton led the state Department of Health and Environmental Control from 2012 to 2015, a time when fears of an Ebola outbreak gripped the nation.

She said the country as a whole does not have enough to respirators, ventilators and intensive care units to handle a pandemic without extra resources. But South Carolina’s main trauma centers are as prepared as any to deal with this new threat, she said.

“They are state of the art,” she said. “If you are going to get coronavirus, you want to get it in South Carolina."

Thad Moore, Seanna Adcox, Jessica Holdman and Stephen Hobbs of The Post and Courier contributed to this report.