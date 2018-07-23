Last week, my wife and I were working on a Dell Sunday crossword by Cathy Allis with the title I've used for this week’s column.
Ten of the clues suggested a conclusion to the opening phrase. Some of the answers are at least a little ageist, some a lot; but they provide jumping off spots for another discussion on successful aging. I have chosen to include four and will discuss more in a later column.
So, "you know you’re getting old when …"
Your back goes out more than you do. This one gets at two problems, a chronic or recurrent sore back and limited social contact as we age. Both are frequent problems for some aging amateurs. There are many reasons for back pain, but the most common are a bed that is too soft and a belly that is too big. The too-soft bed doesn’t adequately support the spine, no matter what position you sleep in, and the big belly puts too much strain on the back as the large abdomen pulls the curve of the lower back forward and out of alignment.
Money for a new mattress may not be easy to come by, but a sheet of 3/4-inch plywood between the mattress and box springs will improve support at a relatively low cost. Losing weight is no easy task, but it can be done. Make your plate half vegetables and fruit, drink a large glass of water before each meal, chew every bite at least 10 or 15 times to slow your eating and go for a brisk walk (20-30 minutes) every day.
Having plenty of social contact appears to be a very important part of successful aging. Make it a point to spend time with others. If you find your circle of friends and family shrinking, look for ways to reverse the tren dpctprs d by volunteering, joining a senior center or working/playing in other groups that put you in contact with others. Ask a friend/partner/spouse to go on that walk with you!
Your knees buckle but your belt won’t. Knees that buckle are usually due to weak quadriceps muscles (the front side of the thighs). We have talked about quadriceps-setting exercises before, so I won’t describe them again, but they work and are valuable for maintaining independence.
When your belt seems to have shrunk, it suggests that your middle may have gotten bigger, making you more apple-shaped (associated with increased risk for heart disease) and more likely to have back pain. Two reasons to work on the healthy weight suggestions above.
The gleam in your eye is from the sun reflecting off your bifocals. Again, several issues in one sentence. The first, suggesting that sexuality goes when you are old. It may change in some ways, but meaningful and fulfilling sexual relationships are a part of the lives of most successful agers.
If “the fire has gone out” of a relationship, there may be many reasons (physical, mental, interpersonal, etc.). The key is to find out why, often requiring a consultation with a counselor, physician or other health care provider.
The sun on the bifocals reminds us of the importance of good vision care for optimal aging. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends a complete eye exam every one or two years for those over 65. Eyecare American, a program of the AAO Foundation, provides free or low-cost eye exams to eligible seniors. Find out if you qualify at aao.org/eyecare-america.
Still on the subject of eyecare, remember that bifocals may make walking on irregular surfaces more difficult since you look down through the near vision correction portion of the lens. A single vision lenses may be safer for use during physical activity.
Your little black book contains mostly names ending in M.D. This one probably seems true to many of us, as the number of physicians involved in caring for us increases with time. With the complexity of modern medicine there are so many diagnoses and so many therapies that a specialist is often needed. This is almost certainly a double-edged sword. More prescribers usually means more drugs and therapies prescribed, sometimes without knowledge of medications or other treatments already in use or co-existing problems that may be made worse. Hence, the need for primary caregivers (family physicians, general internists, some nurse practitioners) to help coordinate care and keep the whole patient in mind.
Many “bottom lines” this time, but, in a nutshell, pay attention to your body and take good care of it. And pay attention to your relationships and take good care of them, too!