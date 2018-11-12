It’s that time of year, we’ve just turned our clocks back, making our mornings bright earlier.
But that makes evenings darker, and the hours of light per day will continue to decrease until late December. Some of us may soon begin to feel the onset of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), the condition that gives people depressed moods every fall and winter.
SAD is more common in higher latitudes, among young women and those of both sexes who are between the ages of 40-60 or so, but aging amateurs aren’t immune by any means. At Charleston’s latitude, somewhere between 5 and 8 percent of those over 60 have SAD or “subsyndromal SAD” (meaning mild SAD).
Despite its name, not everyone with SAD actually feels sad. While depression is the best known symptom of SAD, other symptoms such as reduced energy and productivity and increased appetite (especially for carbohydrate-rich foods) may occur.
If your mood or energy levels are low or your appetite is up during the times of year when you tend to get less sunlight, you might have SAD. The treatment: Get out in the sun at least 30-60 minutes a day, especially in the morning when research suggests that light is more effective at preventing SAD.
You don’t need to increase your risk of skin cancer because ”it isn’t the sunlight that reaches our skin that wards off SAD. It’s the sunlight that reaches our eyes,” says Norman Rosenthal, professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University and the person who first described SAD. When sunlight hits the retinal of the eye, it triggers the release of mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin that prevent and treat SAD.
So, use sunscreen if you get your sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If your skin is very fair, you may need protection for more of the day. One more caution: Do wear sunglasses on bright days when you aren’t trying to treat SAD or when you spend more than 30-60 minutes in the bright sun anytime. Why? Excessive exposure to bright light can increase the risk of cataracts.
For those whose work or other activities or limitations prevent getting outside during daylight, light-therapy lamps can be used, but they aren’t nearly as much fun as a walk in our wonderful natural surroundings! In order to be most effective, the lamp should produce 10,000 lux (a “lux” is a measure of brightness) measured at a distance of 12 inches from a lit surface that is at least 12-by-18 inches (this size surface makes it more comfortable to the user).
If light therapy alone doesn’t seem to do the trick, exercise is also helpful, as is talk therapy (cognitive behavioral therapy has been studied most).
Our concern about skin cancer may increase our risk of SAD since some of us tend to stay out of the sun as much as we can. But that may cause a problem with vitamin D (“the sunshine vitamin”) levels, because we need some sun exposure (without sunscreen) for our skin to produce vitamin D.
Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with many different kinds of health problems (falls, fractures, colon and breast cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and dementia). But we need more information to decide whether adding more vitamin D by taking a pill or getting more sun exposure will prevent or treat these problems.
Research in various groups in the U.S. has found that up to 70 percent of people have low levels of vitamin D. Does everyone need to have a vitamin D level measured? I don’t think so. Most of us, especially in this part of the country, have plenty of sun exposure to keep our vitamin D levels in the normal range. But if you don’t get out in the sun for at least 20 minutes without sunscreen at least several days a week, or if you have a history that suggests low vitamin D levels, such as falls with fractured bones in adulthood or low bone density or osteopenia on a regular X-ray or DEXA scan (for osteoporosis), checking your vitamin D level is probably a good idea.
Talk with your health care provider about the best way to take care of low vitamin D if your level is abnormal.
The bottom line: Get outside, in the morning if you can, to prevent SAD and to get the sun exposure to your face and arms needed to make your own vitamin D.