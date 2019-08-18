I’m sure you’ve seen many products in the grocery store emblazoned with a “GF” or” gluten-free” label.
Gluten is a family of proteins that may or may not be good for your health. But some in the food industry and their advertisers want us all to eat gluten-free products. Is that necessary? The short answer is "no," unless you have celiac disease, wheat allergies or gluten intolerance.
Let’s look at each of those conditions.
Celiac disease
This disease is a genetic autoimmune disorder caused by a reaction to one member of the gluten family: gliadin.
Gliadin is a protein found in wheat and other common grains like barley and rye. For those with celiac disease, gliadin triggers the body to react against itself, in this case, against the wall of the small intestine (specifically the villi, that assist with digestion). Without optimally functioning villi, nutrients aren’t well-absorbed. Eventually malnutrition can develop.
Damage to the villi also make the bowel wall more permeable sometimes allowing bacteria, toxins and partially digested food particles to get into the bloodstream. Most of the time our bodies can take care of these intruders, but sometimes illnesses can develop.
Major symptoms of celiac disease include diarrhea, bloating, gas, abdominal pain and weight loss. Because the damaged gut doesn’t absorb iron, vitamin B and calcium, anemias and bone problems can result.
Approximately one percent of the U.S. population has celiac disease. To diagnose it, your doctor will order a blood test for antibodies to gluten. If that test is positive, a biopsy of the small intestine is usually done to confirm the diagnosis. The only treatment now is a strict gluten-free (GF) diet. The good news in this situation is that with a GF diet, symptoms get better and the small intestine will heal.
Wheat allergies
These allergies cause the immune system to react to wheat proteins. The good news here is that wheat allergies don’t cause damage to the small intestine wall. But they can cause either immediate or delayed (after a couple of hours) allergy symptoms such as shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, itchy eyes and/or throat and nasal congestion after eating or even inhaling small amounts of wheat flour.
This time, diagnosis is by a blood test or a skin scratch test and by an elimination diet, which means taking wheat out of what you eat to see if symptoms disappear.
Non-celiac gluten intolerance
The third problem related to gluten is non-celiac gluten intolerance or sensitivity. The small intestine is not damaged, but abdominal pain, bloating, gas and less-severe diarrhea are present because the body can’t break down some of the nutrients in gluten. Diagnosis is usually made by absence of antibodies to gluten in the blood, coupled with improvement of symptoms in response to a GF diet.
These gluten-related problems are often diagnosed in childhood, but all three can occur at any age.
Eating a GF diet is not easy, but freedom from or reduction of bothersome symptoms and avoidance of damage to the small bowel make it worth it.
Like other healthy eating plans, a GF diet is most healthy when it is based on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, lean protein and GF grains. Buckwheat, quinoa, rice, millet and sorghum are all GF.
So, if you think you might have one of these three gluten-related problems, talk with your health care provider about what to do next.
Finally, if you don’t have digestive or allergic symptoms when you eat wheat or other grains, you don’t need to be GF! Enjoy whole grains with gluten. A lot is packed into each whole grain kernel, made up of the endosperm, germ and bran.
The endosperm contains carbohydrates, protein and some of the B vitamins. The germ contains vitamin E and several minerals, and the bran has fiber, B vitamins and minerals.
How do you find whole grain products? Look in the ingredient list for “whole” attached to whatever grain is in the product you are considering (i.e. whole wheat) to be sure you get the benefits of all three parts.
Happy whole grain eating!