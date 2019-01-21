January is the month named after Janus, the Roman god with two faces, one looking forward and the other looking back. The god of beginnings knew that we have to make an ending to make a new beginning. Taking stock of the past, look to the future; reflection and projection. The long evenings of January may find us elders taking the measure of our lifetime by looking both to the past and to the future.
Looking back, who knows where the time goes? Elders have at least a partial answer to that: Time is poured into that receptacle (now somewhat leaky) called memory.
Why did I have to throw in the bit about “leaky”? Because we worry about our memory failing, so we joke about it. There are a thousand memory jokes. That shows we know how indispensably precious our memory is and we really don’t want to lose it. It goes a long way to making us who we are.
A trip last October is big in my memory because it made me think differently about memory itself. We visited four of the sites in France where the most breathtaking cave paintings and engravings have been found, dating from between 15,000 and 34,000 years ago. Shortly after we returned, an article in the scientific journal Nature reported cave art in Borneo that was dated at 40,000 years old, the oldest figurative art yet discovered. And this newspaper reported that archaeologists have found hashtag markings in a South African cave that are 73,000 years old!
Think about it! Human beings like us were crawling deep into the earth, sometimes over half a mile in utter darkness, to paint or etch animals, humans, symbols that are still visible after the passing of millennia. In what is now France, the “long morning of the mind” (Kenneth White) represented in this old Stone Age cave art extended over a span of 20,000 years. Sometimes more recent art is superimposed over the more ancient, showing basic similarities but some evolution in artistic style and concept.
Thomas Mann said, “The well of history is very deep.” The well of pre-history is much, much deeper. Human consciousness — mind — is a well that cannot be fathomed. Eons before what we call history, our ancestors were doing what Albert Einstein called “combinatory play." That is, they were figuring out connections between things and forces, between themselves and animals, as in these caves, and creating art to show what they were perceiving. They were awake to the world long before they could make logical constructions in words.
In fact, a large part of being human lies in our capacity for intense perceptive experience, making some sense out of it, holding it in memory and finding a way to express it. Our race has been doing that for a long, long time.
Here’s the point I’ve been leading up to, that caused the shift in my thoughts about memory.
What if the kind of thinking represented in paleolithic (Stone Age) cave art is still buried in our minds today? What if “the long morning of the mind” is still with us in our mind’s relatively short afternoon? What if, in our Janus-like backward glance, we remember not only experiences from our own brief lifetime, but we hold in our deep memory traces of the entire history of our human race?
If our memory does comprise such a range of evolutionary development, that wouldn’t mean that we can remember “things” from 30,000 years ago. It would mean that we have the capacity to recover a way of thinking our early ancestors used before the “modern” way of splitting subject (the “I”) and object, material and spiritual, reason and imagination.
We can’t go back to that primal way of thinking entirely, nor should we want to. But in the chilly month of Janus, our gaze inward (not backward) in our quiet and reflective moments may recover a way of thinking that is more original, truer to our deepest human nature, than the complex avalanche of information that crowds and clouds our consciousness in the 2019 world.
In our quiet and reflective moments, our memory may uncover a simplicity and integrative kind of minding that has been in our brains from the dawn of human consciousness. Call it contemplative awareness, call it mindfulness, call it learning to pay attention, elders may have the best shot at bringing into present life that radical human way of thinking. This means a radically new way of relating to the world. We may still drink from that deep well.
I’m going further out on a limb now, but I think that would mean that our thinking would be more communal and less individualistic and ego-driven. Our minds more permeable and less prone to make sharp exclusive definitions. Our perceiving more natural and less abstract and dogmatic. We would be enchanted by nature and less rationalistic and materialistic.
And how do we know that those cave paintings at Peche Merle are 28,000 years old? By a sophisticated scientific process called Carbon-14 dating when traces of charcoal or other organic matter are detected; or when there’s not, “uranium series analysis” that dates calcite crusts that have formed on top of the paintings.
Just as I can’t really know the mind of a human artist 30,000 years ago, I don’t understand the physics of uranium series analysis either. The point is, this is who we humans are, too! Every one of us spans that whole, immense journey of the mind, Janus-like, from painting mammoths in caves to measuring the decay of isotopes! Our minds, leaky as they are getting to be, comprise immensities.
So if we can’t remember where we left the keys, or even the name of our best friend in first grade, we can still reflect on what we do remember. We can do that from the wider, deeper, maybe even more mature perspective of older adulthood. And if that perspective includes access to the ancient, integral, experiential, softer way of thinking that’s still in there, then memory takes us a lot further back than just our own short lifetime. That is how we drink deeply from the well of our common human past.