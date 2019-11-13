More than six years after the board of trustees at the Medical University of South Carolina voted to construct a brand-new children's hospital, the $389 million building on the corner of Calhoun Street and Courtenay Drive is set to open Dec. 14.

This marks the first time hospital leaders have specified an opening date.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said the Dec. 14 opening is still pending completion of all quality-control and regulatory inspection on behalf of the hospital's contractor.

"Our teams are excited and planning for this new facility with this particular date in mind. However, we are doing so with the understanding that we must wait for our contractor to release the building to us before we can move in," she said.

The hospital was supposed to open sometime in October but after Hurricane Dorian skirted the South Carolina coast in September, The Post and Courier reported that builders identified several minor leaks in areas of the building still under construction.

One month later, MUSC Health CEO Pat Cawley announced during a board of trustees meeting that construction delays would make an October opening impossible.

"We do not anticipate any material negative budget impacts such as additional costs or changes to the construction budget as a result of the contractor delay," Woolwine said Wednesday.

The new children's hospital has been named after Shawn Jenkins, a local businessman who donated $25 million to the project. The building will replace the existing children's hospital on Ashley Avenue.