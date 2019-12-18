The College of Charleston confirmed five additional cases of the mumps this week. This brings the total number of cases at the school to 75 since the outbreak was first announced in September.

CofC also confirmed that majority of the 75 individuals are no longer infectious.

In response to the outbreak, the college and other health officials are still advising everyone in contact with the outbreak to get the two recommended doses of the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The school has also hosted two two-day vaccine clinics to help with giving out the doses.

At the start of the outbreak back in September, nearly 200 students had submitted waivers to opt out of the vaccine requirements at CofC.

For those students who have not received the vaccine, they have been asked by the school to visit a physician or local pharmacy to get the recommended doses.

The mumps is a contagious illness caused by a virus of the same name. Symptoms can range from fever, fatigue and swelling of the salivary glands. The two doses of the MMR vaccine are 88 percent effective in protecting someone from getting the virus.

With the school in winter break, College officials are advising that individuals delay traveling if they have active symptoms or are awaiting test results.

If commercial traveling plans cannot be altered, the school is recommending that those individuals wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus through respiratory droplets.