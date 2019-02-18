With overdose death rates steadily increasing in South Carolina, one recovery program is looking to emphasize how addiction impacts an entire family.
While it's easy for people to center on the addicts, most aren't aware that families of addicts need just as much help. That's where programs like Harbor Moon Recovery are hoping to see more conversation.
"So many times these families feel alone," said Carol Lind Mooney, CEO of Harbor Moon Recovery.
On Thursday, Harbor Moon will a host a free workshop for families on working with someone with drug and alcohol addiction. The workshop will involve helping the Charleston area build a network of families while also providing helpful and educational information on recovery and addiction diagnosis to the general public and health professionals.
"I'm trying to wave that banner of recovery in front of people," said Dr. Al Mooney, medical director for Harbor Moon Recovery and featured speaker at the workshop.
More and more people across the United States are dying from a drug overdose and South Carolina is no stranger.
A 2017 drug overdose report by the state health department found the number of those deaths had increased significantly with a little over 700 cases in 2014 and around 1,000 in 2017.
Of all South Carolina counties, Charleston County had the most drug overdose deaths in 2017, according to the health department.
Since that report, the state has attempted to address the epidemic by creating a statewide Opioid Emergency Response Team that just recently started getting underway. Dr. Mooney explained that when a lot of these drug cases are handled by emergency response teams, it's often family members who witness the overdose.
Family members are also some of the initial people reaching out to addicts to help with their addiction.
"The family members and loved ones are often the ones who are the most impacted," Mooney said.
With the workshop the hope is to educate Charleston families about the signs of drug addiction and how to handle it. One of the most significant misconceptions that family members tend to have, they said, is that addiction is a moral issue or that they themselves have done something wrong.
They also want to assist families members traumatized by the experience in building their own personal recovery to better help their loved ones struggling with addiction. Dr. Mooney estimates that around 40 percent of people in our country know someone who is struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
"When the family begins to get well, the addict has a road map of recovery to follow," he said.
Mooney and his sister, Carol, grew up in a family where addiction and recovery were always around. Their father, Dr. John Mooney, was a surgeon and alcoholic who later got sober and opened a recovery treatment hospital in Georgia in partnership with their mother, Dot Mooney.
For them family inclusion is a necessity for both professional and personal reasons. With the number of young adults between the age of 18 and 24 who died from a drug overdose steadily increasing in South Carolina, it's become imperative for more families to be involved in the conversation.
"People are losing their children," Carol Mooney said. "We're hoping to offer hope and some education."