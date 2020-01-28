With the arrival of eight visiting students and one chaperone from China this week, school officials at Academic Magnet High School are seeking to reassure parents and residents that they are prioritizing the public's health and safety, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to mount overseas.

“This is something that we do not enter lightly," said Catherine Spencer, the principal of Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston.

In the last week, China has seen rising cases of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is referring to as the 2019 novel coronavirus. It's a respiratory illness that was initially detected in Wuhan, China. Thousands of cases have been reported.

The U.S. saw its first case of the virus last week in Washington state. Since then, four more cases have been confirmed in California, Arizona and Illinois. The CDC recently advised the public to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

The students and their chaperone are visiting Charleston as part of the Ambright Group's Sino-American Youth Ambassadors program. They arrived in Charleston on Sunday, one day before the CDC issued its travel advisory.

Spencer emphasized to parents this weekend that those same students had already been in the U.S. visiting Philadelphia and New York for more than a week.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the coronavirus appear between two and 14 days. That range is based on the incubation of a similar virus called middle east respiratory syndrome. Spencer said the visiting students were heavily screened for symptoms prior to their departure from Shanghai.

In addition to already being in the U.S., the visiting students came from the city of Jinan, 600 miles from Wuhan. They had departed for the U.S. before most cases had been reported and before travel from China was restricted.

If they left after those restrictions were in place, "even their country would not have allowed them to leave," Spencer said.

This visit was scheduled last summer, Spencer said. The students are scheduled to leave Charleston on Sunday.

This week, those students will participate in activities, such as shadowing Charleston students and working on cultural presentations. They are also stepping out of the school to visit places like the Medical University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston.

When coronavirus cases emerged and Spencer confirmed that the students were already in America, she said the school immediately started working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to make sure everything was done safely and cautiously.

In partnership with DHEC, the school is also doing daily testing for the coronavirus with the visiting students.

"This was at the host group's suggestion," Spencer said.

The coronavirus comes from a large family of viruses that is typically found in animals. While the CDC reports that they are unsure how contagious the virus is, they believe it is potentially spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets like severe acute respiratory syndrome.

There is no vaccine to lower the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

In related news, a recent analysis of CDC data by Health Testing Centers showed that South Carolina had the largest increase in the past decade in common vaccinations among kindergartners than any other state.

The coronavirus currently poses a low health risk to the American public, the CDC reports. But the federal agency still recommends following preventative steps, such as frequent hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes.

For students at the Academic Magnet High School, Spencer said they also plan to continue to push for those everyday preventative steps.

“This is what we do during flu season no matter who's on campus," Spencer said.