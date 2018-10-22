Back in January, the city of Charleston weathered a rare snow storm.
Parts of town were powdered with more than five inches in one day, forcing businesses to close, streets to ice over and thousands of residents to remain housebound for days.
About nine months later, it's really no surprise that Charleston-area hospitals experienced their own rare event: an influx of so-called "snow babies."
"Yeah, we conceived around that time I believe," said Lauren Cordeiro, a patient at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, who welcomed baby Jack this month.
"It feels pretty great," Cordeiro's husband Jonathan said.
It's not unusual for "snow babies" or "blizzard babies" to be conceived during severe weather when many couples are forced to stay at home. In fact, hospitals expected to see an increase in births earlier this month.
At Roper St. Francis hospitals, that increase started in late September and continued into October. At the system's West Ashley hospital, specifically, staff observed a three percent increase in childbirths so far this month.
"We've had some extremely busy days recently," said Jennifer Crawford, a clinical manager with Bon Secours St. Francis hospital.
Other hospitals have noticed similar increases. Trident Medical Center in North Charleston saw an increase of 30 births this month compared to last year's numbers. At Summerville Medical Center, 10 more babies were born during this time frame compared to the same window last year. Similarly, East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant noted an increase.
According to Crawford, they've come to expect the sudden rise. She said that when severe weather events occur, it's not difficult for them to put estimates on the number of patients who will deliver nine months later.
"We can pretty much go 10 days around 'D-Day' and there it is," she said. ""You think all that stuff's not real, but it is."
For the Cordeiros, they were newlyweds just coming back from their honeymoon around the time the snowstorm hit. They found out later in the month of January after the storm that they would be expecting Jack Alexander Cordeiro later in the year.
"It feels like he's changed our lives already," Lauren said.
Though other places like Buffalo, New York, have also experienced a rise in births after severe snow, the relationship between severe winter weather and baby booms is isn't well established. In fact, some refute the connection.
In a study on a wide scale blackout in New York City in 1965, it was found that there was no increase in births associated with the blackout.