A new $2.9 million infectious disease unit at MUSC could be used to treat Ebola patients

Six years ago last month, a serviceman stationed at the Charleston Air Force Base started feeling like he was coming down with the flu.

Under normal circumstances, his symptoms wouldn't have raised any eyebrows, especially at the outset of cold and flu season.

But these weren't normal circumstances.

The serviceman had just returned on a C-17 cargo plane from West Africa, where a deadly and unrelentingly Ebola outbreak had already claimed thousands of lives in 2014. He'd only been on the ground delivering supplies in Liberia for about three hours, but the stakes were too great to brush off the chance that he could have contracted the highly contagious virus. That's why the man was taken to the Medical University Hospital in a special infectious disease transport pod and placed in a makeshift isolation unit located near the emergency room.

"It was a temporary space," recalled Dr. Dustin LeBlanc, an emergency medicine physician and the leader of MUSC's special medical team. "It wasn’t a purpose-built space. We could make it work, but it wasn’t ideal."

Within hours, the serviceman's status was downgraded from "low risk" to "no risk." He didn't have Ebola. Still, the case highlighted for Charleston and for MUSC, in particular, the need to establish a permanent place to treat patients with high-risk infectious diseases.

Six years later, that space has come to fruition with a two-bed, $2.9 million unit located inside MUSC's Clinical Science building. The construction of the unit was funded by federal money that was distributed by the states following the 2014 Ebola outbreak, which eventually infected more than 28,000 people, killing more than 11,000 of them.

The vast majority of cases and deaths were reported in West African countries. In the U.S., only 11 patients were treated for Ebola and most of them had traveled into the country after contracting the disease somewhere else. One of those patients in the U.S. — a Liberian man who was visiting family in Dallas — died. There are currently no known cases of Ebola anywhere in the world.

That doesn't mean another outbreak won't flare again in the future. And experts at MUSC, South Carolina's only hospital designated as a treatment center for Ebola, say they are better positioned now than they were six years ago.

"These (new) rooms are the evolution of where we started in 2014," said Kim Bailey, MUSC Health's inpatient emergency manager. "The unit we have is pretty state of the art ... and there are probably not very many like it around the country."

The 3,295-square-foot clinical space includes the two patient rooms, decontamination rooms, a nurses' station, storage, a medication room and more. There is only one door in and out of the entire unit, designed that way to minimize flow in and out of the space. For this reason, the unit also could be used to treat VIP patients who need more privacy, such as high-level elected officials who may require unexpected hospitalization when visiting the Charleston area.

The entire unit is categorized as a negative-pressure area, meaning that air from the space is sucked and filtered out to prevent the flow or stagnation of viral particles.

The new space will allow the special medical team, comprised of volunteer staff from all over the hospital system, to train in the unit quarterly, LeBlanc said. It's invaluable for these nurses and technicians to learn the proper protocols in the same space that will actually be used to treat patients with high-risk infectious diseases, should the need arise.

"The greater fidelity you can give to training exercises and simulations, the better," he explained. "It lets you do things in real time, in the real space."

The special medical team practices procedures such as the donning and doffing of personal protective equipment, and other safety measures, during these training exercises, he said.

"How do you take off a gown and gloves safely?" he said. "The care of the patient is a big part of this, but safety measures of providers is actually more important."