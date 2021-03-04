A flood almost wiped away a rural hospital. 5 years later, SC county is getting a new one.

As rural hospitals everywhere struggle to keep their doors open, something unusual is happening in Williamsburg County: They're getting a new hospital.

Two aging facilities, one each in Kingstree and Lake City, will close when the Medical University of South Carolina opens its 25-bed, $39 million hospital, which the Charleston system expects to do in November 2022.

The project broke ground in January, a bookend to a long process of finding a solution to the problem of the declining number of patient visits at each hospital, exacerbated in Kingstree at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital by the 1,000-year flood in 2015.

High waters damaged the building, and mold and asbestos issues followed, rendering the hospital unusable. Its staff have been working out of trailer-like structures since the flood, which function as a full-service hospital but are meant to be temporary.

Even as Williamsburg County and its nearby communities continue to depend on the two hospitals' staffs, everyone seems to agree a new facility is needed.

When Richard Allen Scott Jr.'s mother had to be admitted to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital with shortness of breath just weeks ago, his first instinct was to find a way to transfer her as quickly as possible. He worried the small facility wouldn't be able to provide her what she needed.

Scott, who owns a salon in Hemingway, couldn't find another spot. All nearby hospitals were full. He said the care his mother received ended up being "exceptional."

He still thinks MUSC's arrival in nearby Cades will engender trust among community members in their hospital. Scott said locals deserve a modern setting where they can go in an emergency with no second thoughts.

"As a native of Williamsburg County, I just feel like it's much needed. We really need the new facility," Scott said. "It would put certain things within reach."

End of an era

At the Williamsburg Regional Hospital's opening in 1965, Frances Clowney remembers "a grand affair" where they served cake squares and green punch — "that was popular in the '60s," she said. Clowney was just 7 years old.

In 1986, Clowney's 38-year-old husband Eddie was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night with a massive heart attack. He survived, but his heart was damaged, and in the winter of 2015 it failed.

Eddie Clowney was put on hospice care and died at the hospital, in accordance with his wishes, Clowney wrote in a letter of support for MUSC's new hospital.

Two weeks later, the hospital suspended operations because of the effects of the flood. Clowney was devastated.

"I thought I would die — I felt like I left a piece of him there," she wrote.

Clowney became a fierce advocate for the hospital and is now its foundation's director. She said there is nothing like looking up from your hospital bed and seeing a familiar face.

"You feel like you're in good hands because you know you know this person," she said. "You know you know these people from church. You know these people on the streets. You know these people through a friend."

She said she sees the new MUSC hospital as payback for what Williamsburg Regional has done for its community over the years. In its plans for the new hospital, MUSC officials wrote they will staff the facility by offering jobs to people who work at the two hospitals that are closing.

Neither the Lake City Community Hospital nor the Williamsburg Regional Hospital has been treating enough patients to make business sense for years, according to a Post and Courier analysis of the hospitals' annual reports to the federal government. Both hospitals' occupancy has been below South Carolina's average since 2015.

But these aren't problems unique to Lake City and Kingstree. Rural hospitals across the state and the country have struggled to stay open for decades as rural populations have declined and patient admissions have dropped. In South Carolina alone, four rural hospitals have closed in the past 10 years.

The rural hospital problem

Low occupancy, as well as the older and lower-income populations in rural areas that depend more on Medicaid and Medicare for insurance, tend to be harbingers of a hospital's closing, said Graham Adams, CEO of the S.C. Office of Rural Health. Those were some of the factors leading to the closing of hospitals in Fairfield, Marlboro, Barnwell and Bamberg counties in recent years.

Those pressures have been present for years, even in Williamsburg County, South Carolina's 15th-smallest in population size. In fact, Adams remembers conversations about the two hospitals' need for a new owner dating back before 2000.

COVID-19 has only added to rural hospitals' concerns statewide, Adams said.

"It has really put a strain on some facilities that were struggling quite a bit already," he said. "Coming up with a solution that is tailor-made to these kinds of facilities in the Southeast is really what is required."

The Southeast has borne the brunt of rural hospital closures, and it's those states where the most hospitals are still facing risk of closure, according to an analysis by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The research notes eight South Carolina hospitals are "vulnerable," but doesn't note which ones.

Unfortunately, once a rural hospital closes, physicians' offices and other health care services tend to fall away as well, Adams added.

Patrick Pinckney, whose consultancy works in local education, is a member of the Lake City Community Hospital's board.

Pinckney said the Lake City hospital has been facing many of the same pressures all rural hospitals have, and it has been tough to find ways to keep it open, making the agreement with MUSC a "no-brainer." The Lake City facility is old, and Pinckney said leaders know it may cost more to upgrade it than it would to build a new hospital.

"The mere fact that this hospital has survived this long really is a miracle within itself," he said. "It's a testament to the operations management and everybody who's been been in there working hard and making sacrifices."

Pinckney said hopes are high that MUSC's status as a teaching hospital will also bring new and much-needed talent into Williamsburg County. Keeping the hospital local will also mean residents not only have emergency care nearby, but follow-up appointments are accessible without having to travel outside the county.

Making it work at MUSC

The hospital will have 25 beds, smaller than the combination of the Lake City and Kingstree hospitals. It will sit on donated land that splits the distance between the two aging facilities. It will sport the MUSC Health name and be a part of the Charleston system's Florence division.

In its application to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to build the new hospital, MUSC officials wrote that the area was "facing the loss of its two community hospitals," and the Williamsburg County project is in line with the organization's mission of providing health care to the entire state.

But MUSC's mission aside, the numbers had to work out for the health system to decide to build.

MUSC didn't come up with the idea. Columbia-based Palmetto Health, which has since merged with Greenville Health System to become Prisma Health, had similar plans that fell through.

It's not the first time MUSC has invested in the rural health business in recent years. In 2019, it closed on a deal to buy four hospitals across the state from the chain Community Health Systems, one each in Florence, Lancaster, Marion and Chester counties. Community Health Systems, a publicly traded company, was divesting hospitals that didn't make financial sense.

Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, explained that telehealth — health care delivered virtually — is a big part of the equation. Specialists in one of MUSC's hubs will be able to see patients in Cades, even at a distance. For example, even complicated conditions like a stroke, where time is of the essence, can be treated using telehealth.

As plans were developed, Cawley said it became clear the best solution would be to close the two aging hospitals to make way for a new one.

"The more we looked at it, the more we thought 'This would work much better if these communities came together,'" Cawley said. "In this way, we were able to have a new hospital to service both communities."

Cawley said it is clear people feel good about the plan. Ultimately, the new facility's success hinges on how locals perceive it.

"If the community believes in the hospital, then that hospital will thrive," Cawley said.