A birth control program secures access to thousands in SC. It's about to run out of money.

A South Carolina nonprofit that built a birth control access program says it has helped guarantee reproductive healthcare for 160,000 women. But with funding running short, the organization wants the state to step in to keep it going.

The nonprofit New Morning Foundation has been at work the past several years on a program called Choose Well, which supplies health clinics with long-acting contraceptives and educational services.

The program granted $9.4 million in the latest fiscal year, and $34.5 million since its inception. With a network of more than 100 clinics in the state participating, the foundation is asking the Legislature to help ensure the skeleton of the program stays intact.

Health clinics across the state say Choose Well has made providing birth control to their patients far easier. Doing so is crucial, given South Carolina's high rates of teen and unplanned pregnancy.

Choose Well addresses several problems clinics run into when prescribing patients birth control.

It lets the providers who participate buy long-acting birth control like intrauterine devices and Nexplanon, commonly known as the implant, ahead of time. That way it's in stock when patients need it.

It trains and certifies healthcare providers so more people are allowed to administer birth control, widening access for patients across the state.

And during COVID-19, the program has offered virtual visits to make sure women can still access contraceptive care.

The New Morning Foundation says it is "the largest coordinated contraceptive access effort in our state's history."

Dr. Reshma Khan, director of the Shifa Free Clinic in Mount Pleasant, said the fact that Choose Well provides the money to buy birth control upfront smooths the entire process.

"Especially for free clinics, it's a big value," she said. "Most of the time, it's pretty hand to mouth."

Khan said some long-acting birth control costs patients $1,500 without insurance or aid. The Shifa Clinic sees patients who are uninsured and make no more than $31,900, which is 250 percent higher than the federal poverty line of $12,760 for a single adult.

Throughout the state, roughly 167,000 women fell into that income benchmark in 2016 and needed support securing contraceptive care, according to an estimate by the left-leaning research nonprofit the Guttmacher Institute.

The institute also estimates that for every 100 patients given access to contraceptive health care in South Carolina, 20 unintended pregnancies and 10 abortions are prevented.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

So, the foundation is asking the Legislature to direct between $3 million and $5 million to the effort each year. The proposal calls for funds to be funneled straight to the health clinics.

Bonnie Kapp, executive director at the New Morning Foundation, said legislators who oppose abortion should have every reason to support such an effort, since unplanned pregnancies are the chief reason why abortions happen.

She also said federal family planning grants sent to South Carolina go solely to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That leaves many health clinics that serve low-income patients without extra funds for reproductive health, Kapp said.

Some of the best birth control options are only available to the more affluent, she said.

"We were very concerned about the obvious inequity," Kapp said. "We feel like all women in South Carolina, no matter their economic status, ought to be able to have the same options."

The trusts funding Choose Well are drying up, however. Kapp hopes the Legislature will step in to keep the "essential elements" of the program running.

"The infrastructure has already been paid for," she said. "The state just needs to try to keep it going."

The foundation also commissioned a survey that showed strong support among 670 South Carolina residents for birth control access, with three-quarters saying publicly funded health centers should provide it.

Kenny Bingham, a former member of the S.C. House of Representatives now lobbying on behalf of the New Morning Foundation, said there is a possibility the funding could be supplied through the state's Medicaid program.

Bingham said they will bring proposals to state lawmakers in January, when the session reconvenes.

"We are allowing women to be proactively involved in choosing a contraceptive method that allows them to live their life without fear of unintended pregnancy," said Annie Brown, CEO of Tandem Health, a clinic in Sumter and another beneficiary of Choose Well.

Part of the grant that Choose Well sends to Tandem Health covers portions of employees' salaries, Chief Clinical Officer Allison Shuler said.

Choose Well helped Tandem Health establish a relationship with Morris College across the street from the health center. Previously, students didn't have a reproductive health option through the small school, Shuler said.

"They've always been very adaptive to everything we needed," she said.