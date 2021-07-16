A 2nd SC hospital is now requiring employees be vaccinated for COVID-19, with exceptions

Tidelands Health in Myrtle Beach became the second hospital system in South Carolina — and one of relatively few in the United States — to mandate its employees get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The majority of our employee and physician partners, including more than 90 percent of employed physicians, have already received the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer, said in a statement released July 16. “It is our responsibility to our patients and to each other to move to a fully vaccinated workforce."

It remains to be seen how many people will comply with the hospital system's new policy, but data reported July 14 by the Medical University of South Carolina, which also mandates that its employees be vaccinated, suggests the vast majority of hospital workers in Myrtle Beach will either show proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption to the rules.

Like MUSC, Tidelands Health will allow its workers to obtain medical or religious waivers to circumvent the new vaccine mandate.

At MUSC, as many as 3,000 employees were granted an exemption because they either provided a doctor's note or filled out a form attesting that their religious beliefs precluded them from getting a shot. They were not required to answer any specific questions about their beliefs or their faith.

MUSC confirmed only five employees — out of about 17,000 — were fired for noncompliance.

Few religions oppose vaccines. Even Christian Scientists, who are widely known to rely on prayer for healing in place of medical intervention, do not outright prohibit the use of vaccines among members.

"Our practice isn’t a dogmatic thing," the group's website explains. "Church members are free to make their own choices on all life-decisions, in obedience to the law, including whether or not to vaccinate their children. These aren’t decisions imposed by their church."

In March, when the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted a poll to determine who had been vaccinated and who wanted a vaccine, Republicans and White Evangelical Christians were most likely to respond "definitely not."

Even so, about half of respondents in both groups replied that they'd already received one dose or planned to as soon as possible.

Pastor Ed Grant, who leads the conservative Calvary Lutheran Church in Charleston, doesn't believe his faith conflicts with getting a COVID vaccine.

"I have been vaccinated and so is my wife," Grant said. "We don't see a problem with being vaccinated."

Most faith leaders agree with Grant. Still, the use of religious waivers is on the rise in South Carolina. Numbers provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show that far more parents are claiming religious exemptions than medical ones when excluding their children from the vaccine requirements necessary to attend public school. Schools require students to show proof of several vaccines, including shots for measles and mumps. COVID-19 vaccines aren't required to attend public school and are currently only available to children 12 and older anyway.

During the 2020-2021 school year, nearly 12,600 South Carolina schoolchildren were granted a religious waiver for the vaccine requirements, compared to only 1,069 who were granted a medical one. DHEC does not require parents to show any proof of religion. Medical waivers, on the other hand, must be accompanied by documentation. The use of religious waivers to opt children out of school vaccine requirements has increased by more than 50 percent across the state in five years.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine could not provide an exact breakdown of religious and medical waivers that were filed by hospital employees, but she said, at last count, the "overwhelming majority" of the 2,000 to 3,000 waivers that were granted were medical.

Few medical conditions make getting a COVID-19 vaccine dangerous. Unless a patient is severely allergic to any component of the vaccine, public health officials generally agree that the chance of contracting coronavirus poses a greater threat than any potential complication that might arise from getting a shot.

Woolwine said some of the MUSC employees who qualified for the medical exemption were previously infected with COVID-19, which could explain why so many hospital workers were granted a waiver. They had to submit to a blood test, she said, to determine if their immune system had developed antibodies that provide "natural immunity" as opposed to vaccine immunity.

Natural and vaccine immunity are considered comparable in terms of protecting someone from the virus, she said, but "if that science changes, we may need to recalibrate." She said care team members at MUSC who qualified for a medical exemption based on their natural immunity have already been made aware that the hospital's policy may change down the line.