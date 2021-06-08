20 years later, Charleston nonprofit is still fighting SC's high childhood obesity rate

South Carolina already had the third-highest childhood obesity rate in the country in 2019, and the disruptions of COVID-19 have some experts worried the problem is only worsening.

One nonprofit based in the Charleston area has been working to make a dent in that trend for 20 years — regardless of whether there is a pandemic going on.

Louis Yuhasz founded Louie's Kids in 2001 in Alexandria, Va., soon after his father, who went by "Big Louie," died at 550 pounds due to a stroke. Yuhasz said he and his siblings worked tirelessly to care for their father during six different hospital stays over six months; his father's weight often impeded the care he received.

Yuhasz moved Louie's Kids to Charleston that same year, and it now services about 200 adolescents annually.

The programming, which involves health coaching geared toward encouraging a change in habits for the whole family, is open to any child, regardless of a family's ability to pay.

"This is about any kid, any shape, any size," Yuhasz said.

It raises much of the money it needs to provide those services through an annual fundraiser called Little Chef Big Chef. This year, Louie's Kids is running an essay competition (interested kids ages 10 to 14 need to submit their essay to info@louieskids.org by June 21). Five winners will get to prepare a meal with local professional chefs on Sept. 2, and they also win a scholarship to a summer camp in North Carolina.

The essay prompt asks the kids to answer, "What has COVID-19 taught you about food and health?"

That same question is top of mind for many parents, given the pandemic has led to weight gain for many Americans as governments ordered lockdowns and many businesses closed or restricted access to encourage physical distancing.

Research is also beginning to bear out the difficult effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children's health. One study published in the journal Pediatrics used a sample of tens of thousands of patients who use clinics associated with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and found obesity rates increased markedly over the course of 2020, particularly for lower-income kids and children who are in minority groups.

Worse, obesity is one of the most well-known and severe risk factors for a serious case of COVID-19, regardless of age.

Childhood obesity has also been an issue long before the pandemic, particularly in South Carolina.

According to samples done for the National Survey of Children's Health, 22 percent of kids ages 10 to 17 in South Carolina were likely obese in 2018 and 2019, 6 points above the national average and roughly 7 points above the state's score in 2016 and 2017.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranks South Carolina behind only Kentucky and Mississippi in its rate of childhood obesity.

Margaret Taylor, a Mount Pleasant counselor who takes referrals from Louie's Kids, said one basic recommendation she gives to many of her clients is to target just a couple of habits each week.

"It's just looking at one change that you can make with your eating habits, and one with your activity routine," she said.

Taylor said she has seen more families coming to her with concerns about weight gain during COVID-19, as well as more young people who have developed eating disorders. Being out of in-person schooling has made socialization harder for many kids, Taylor said, which is where Louie's Kids comes in.

Yuhasz said though the pandemic forced a pause in many of the nonprofit's programs, Louie's Kids is now fully back up and running.