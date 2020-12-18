You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 HCS middle schools move to distance learning due to COVID-19-related staff shortages

  • Updated
HCS (copy) (copy)

 Horry County Schools/Provided

 Horry County Schools

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — According to a pair of notes delivered to staffers late Friday afternoon, both North Myrtle Beach Middle School and Conway Middle School have been forced into distance learning on Monday and Tuesday due to staffing shortages stemming from COVID-19.

At North Myrtle Beach, Principal James LaPier told the staff that “staffing shortages due to teacher quarantines and an inability to provide face-to-face instruction for students in socially distanced settings” caused the need to move to remote learning.

According to the note, students are to follow their virtual day schedule they have on Fridays.

Horry County Schools did not release a statement, nor post on social media about the school shutdowns.

According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, there are 16 staffers in quarantine at Conway Middle and 11 at North Myrtle Middle.

In total, the district has a 165 active cases of COVID-19 — the most this school year — and 282 staffers in quarantine. The district has chosen not to report students in quarantine.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News