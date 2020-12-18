2 HCS middle schools move to distance learning due to COVID-19-related staff shortages

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — According to a pair of notes delivered to staffers late Friday afternoon, both North Myrtle Beach Middle School and Conway Middle School have been forced into distance learning on Monday and Tuesday due to staffing shortages stemming from COVID-19.

At North Myrtle Beach, Principal James LaPier told the staff that “staffing shortages due to teacher quarantines and an inability to provide face-to-face instruction for students in socially distanced settings” caused the need to move to remote learning.

According to the note, students are to follow their virtual day schedule they have on Fridays.

Horry County Schools did not release a statement, nor post on social media about the school shutdowns.

According to the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, there are 16 staffers in quarantine at Conway Middle and 11 at North Myrtle Middle.

In total, the district has a 165 active cases of COVID-19 — the most this school year — and 282 staffers in quarantine. The district has chosen not to report students in quarantine.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.