178 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 16 more deaths

South Carolina had 178 confirmed cases of coronavirus on June 5, with an additional 111 probable cases reported.

Sixteen deaths from the virus were also reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC additionally said 45.3 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 178 confirmed, 111 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,194 confirmed, 101,754 probable.

Percent positive: 2 percent.

New deaths reported: 16 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,593 confirmed, 1,159 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67.9 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

Hardest-hit areas

York County (23), Richland County (22) and Greenville County (15) saw the highest totals of newly confirmed cases.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 14 new cases on June 5, while Berkeley had six and Dorchester seven.

Deaths

Eight of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 35 to 64, and eight were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 5, 69 were in the ICU and 31 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Rates of hospitalization in young people are lower than those in adults sick with COVID-19, but cases of severe disease, including those requiring ICU admission or mechanical ventilation, have been documented in adolescents ages 12 to 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports that fully vaccinated adolescents are also at a low risk of symptomatic or severe infection and are less likely to transmit the virus.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-365-8110.