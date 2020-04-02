17 new Roper St. Francis patients test positive for coronavirus as SC totals 1,293 cases

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Thursday that they've identified 17 new patients with the coronavirus, bringing their system's total to 82.

Five of those patients are hospitalized. Of the rest, who are self-isolating, seven are healthcare workers. Twenty-one patients are still waiting for test results.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 210 new cases of the virus Wednesday and four more deaths. The new cases, the biggest daily increase yet, brought South Carolina's total to 1,293 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

As hospitals and first responders battle the virus, supplies are running low. Roper St. Francis is accepting donations from community members, including faceshields, N95 masks, gowns, gloves, sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, goggles, surgical masks and bouffant caps.

Items must be sealed and in the original packaging, hospital officials said. They can be delivered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9165 University Boulevard, Suite 200. Questions can be sent to covid19donations@rsfh.com.

They cannot accept items made by a 3D printer or homemade masks, officials said.

As the number of confirmed cases grows, more cities have enacted stay-at-home ordinances in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Mount Pleasant's stay-at-home order began Thursday, joining Charleston and Columbia, which became effective Thursday and Sunday respectively.

