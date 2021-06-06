169 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 1 death

South Carolina had 169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 6.

One death from the coronavirus was also reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 8,594 since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 169 confirmed, 99 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,308 confirmed, 101,822 probable.

Percent positive: 1.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,594 confirmed, 1,160 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67.9 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC’s vaccine dashboard indicates that 45.4 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the dashboard, 38 percent of the state’s residents have completed vaccination.

Hardest-hit areas

Richland (25), Spartanburg (18), York (16), Greenville (13) and Lexington (13) counties saw the highest total numbers of new cases.

What about tri-county?

Berkeley had 12 new cases on June 6, while Dorchester had seven and Charleston County had three.

Deaths

The one confirmed death on June 6 was a patient who was 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 6, 69 were in the ICU and 31 were using ventilators. This dashboard was last updated on June 4.

What do experts say?

Herd immunity from COVID-19 can happen when enough people are immune to the coronavirus, either by contracting it or getting vaccinated. According to the DHEC, 70 to 80 percent of the state’s population would need to be immune to COVID-19 in order to reach herd immunity.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-365-8110.