1,109 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SC, 31 more deaths

South Carolina recorded more than 1,100 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 15 and 31 additional deaths.

A total of 24,556 molecular tests have been reported statewide since the beginning of the pandemic, not including antibody tests, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Efforts to increase testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 are ongoing.

Last week, Clemson University announced that five teams of researchers at the school have received funding to develop tests and strategies that can be used to continue fighting the pandemic on campus and in the surrounding community. Each team was awarded $25,000 from the university to complete the work.

Specifically, the project aims to develop new long-lasting sanitizing solutions, faster diagnostics tests and tools to more accurately predict the the spread and severity of the virus, according to a news release.

Winsor Westbrook Sherrill, Clemson's associate vice president for health research, said Clemson researchers have risen to the challenge of finding new ways to fight COVID-19.

The research will build upon current COVID-19 research and data sets gathered by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments lab recently established at Clemson, the release said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,109 confirmed, 97 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 427,763 confirmed, 61,255 probable.

Percent positive: 6.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 31 confirmed, 5 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,180 confirmed, 854 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 73.6 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

45th as of Feb. 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Charleston, Greenville, Lexington and Spartanburg counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 86 new cases on Feb. 15, while Berkeley counted 38 and Dorchester saw 34.

Deaths

Six of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, with the remainder of the patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,222 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 15, 301 were in the ICU and 173 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

The CDC released guidance last week recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.