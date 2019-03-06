Health sector leads stocks to another loss
NEW YORK — Health care companies led U.S. stocks broadly lower Wednesday, giving the market its third straight loss.
Technology and energy stocks also bore the brunt of the selling, offsetting gains in materials and utilities companies. Several retailers also rose. Smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market.
The latest market slide came as investors weighed a new survey indicating a lower-than-expected gain in hiring by private U.S. companies last month and data showing the nation's trade deficit widened to a decade-long high in December. The discouraging reports come ahead of a key government report on jobs Friday.
"The market is going through a natural digestion process," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Some people could be worrying that maybe we are getting closer to an economic slowdown than we thought."
Survey: Firms add 183K jobs in Feb
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs in February, a private survey found, a sign that companies are continuing to hire even as economic growth is likely slowing.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that last month's job gains were down from the 300,000 added in January, a figure that was revised up sharply from 213,000. It was also below last year's average monthly gain of about 235,000.
Hiring occurred across all major industries tracked by ADP, including professional and business services, which includes high-paying fields such as accounting and engineering, and which gained 49,000 jobs. Education and health care added 37,000. Construction gained 25,000 jobs and manufacturing 17,000.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which compiles the ADP data, said hiring slowed because the economy is cooling. Still, he expects companies to keep adding jobs because growth will likely recover from the first-quarter slowdown.
The ADP covers only private businesses and often diverges from official figures, which also include government hiring. The government is scheduled to release its employment report Friday.
US trade gap jumped to 10-year high
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit jumped nearly 19 percent in December, pushing the trade imbalance for all of 2018 to widen to a decade-long high of $621 billion. The gap with China on goods widened to an all-time record of $419.2 billion.
The gap between what the United States sells and what it buys from other countries rose to $59.8 billion in December from $50.3 billion in November, the Commerce Department said. Adjusted for inflation, December was the highest imbalance on trade goods in U.S. history.
The figures released Wednesday undermined a key commitment by President Donald Trump, who promised to cut the trade imbalance on the belief that it would bring back overseas factory jobs and bolster the broader U.S. economy.
But America's appetite for imports appears to have increased after the tariffs that Trump imposed last year on foreign steel, aluminum and Chinese products. The greater reliance on Chinese imports likely reflects an acceleration in economic growth last year from Trump's debt-funded tax cuts, which were designed to increase spending by consumers and businesses.
Stephen Stanley, economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, suggested that the gap climbed so quickly because importers were rushing to bring their goods into the U.S. before a planned expansion of tariffs Chinese products on Jan. 1. But the tariff hikes have since been postponed as the administration has cited progress in trade talks with China.
Group cuts world growth forecasts
PARIS — A top economic watchdog has cut its forecasts for global economic growth due to the impact of trade disputes, Brexit and weakening demand in Europe and China.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said Wednesday it expects global growth of 3.3 percent this year, down from its forecast of 3.5 percent in November. That would be a slowdown from last year's 3.6 percent.
The OECD, which advises developed countries on economic policy, slashed its forecasts particularly deeply for Germany and Italy, which are relatively exposed to changes in global trade. Italy's economy is expected to contract this year.
The U.S. forecast was trimmed 0.1 percentage points to a still-robust 2.6 percent.
Amazon to close pop-up shops
NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday that it will shut down all its pop-up shops and focus on opening more of its bookstores as it rethinks its brick-and-mortar strategy.
The online retail giant has 87 pop-up shops in malls, Whole Foods grocery stores and Kohl's department stores that sell Amazon's Echo voice-activated devices, Kindle tablets and other gadgets.
Amazon did not say when the pop-up shops would shut down, but the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that they will shutter at the end of April. The news comes a day after Kohl's said it was moving away from having Amazon shops in its stores and instead plans to sell Amazon gadgets in a designated section.
Family Dollar parent to close stores
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.
The company closed 84 Family Dollar stores in the fourth quarter, 37 more than originally planned. The company has said that it will renovate at least 1,000 stores this year.
Dollar Tree Inc. acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for almost $9 billion.
The company said Wednesday that it's seeking rent concessions from landlords at the 84 stores closed late last year and if it doesn't get them, it'll speed up the pace of store closings to as many as 390 locations. Dollar Tree closes about 75 stores annually.
The company had 15,237 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 2.
France has plan to tax web giants
PARIS — The French government on Wednesday unveiled plans to slap a 3 percent tax on the French revenues of Internet giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook.
The bill is an attempt to get around tax avoidance measures by multinationals, which pay most of their taxes in the EU country they are based in — often at very low rates. That effectively means the companies pay next to no tax in countries where they have large operations.
The tax will apply to digital companies that have global revenues of $848 million, and French revenue over 25 million euros. That will help protect startups, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.
About 30 companies, mostly based from the U.S, but also from China and Europe, will be affected.
France is set to be the first European country to implement such a tax as the bill presented Wednesday in a cabinet meeting is likely to pass. Le Maire estimated the tax would raise about $566 million this year but that should increase "quickly."