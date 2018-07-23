Today
Walk & Restore Yoga
What: Restorative yoga professionals will lead participants along short walking loops, stopping intermittently to stretch and relax, teaching restorative yoga techniques on strength, flexibility, balance and breath. Open to all levels, including mothers with children in strollers.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1727/Walk-Restorative-Yoga
Sprint Tri-Swim Tune-Up
What: Train on the actual Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach. Participants will leave with an in-depth knowledge of the swim course and insider tips to gain confidence, increase efficiency and improve times.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 23
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2pLB2Z8
Recovery Yoga
What: Confidential group discussion followed by a yoga practice for anyone suffering from addiction.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays through July 30
Where: Penthouse, Longevity Fitness Charleston, 163 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-327-2109, longevityfitnesscharleston.com
Co-Dependents Anonymous
What: Co-Dependents Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from co-dependence, where participants may share experiences, strength and hope in an effort to find freedom and peace in relationships.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-991-9168, marty.davis@gmx.com
Tuesday
Creekside Yoga
What: Yoga alongside the sights and sounds of Horlbeck Creek with certified yoga instructors.
When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3183/Creekside-Yoga
Science Café: Cancer
What: MUSC’s Science Café is a series of presentations offering entertaining talks on scientific subjects in a fun, non-technical way in a pleasant, social environment. This session: Dr. Gustavo Leone, director of Hollings Cancer Center, will explore developments in the fight against cancer.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
S.C. State Info Session
What: South Carolina State University will host an information session on its Healthcare Management concentration in the Masters in Business Administration program, including details on admission requirements, application processes, curriculum and career opportunities.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. July 24
Where: Lowcountry Graduate Center, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 803-533-3777, bit.ly/2L63nWp
Thursday
Plant-Based Nutrition
What: Workshop on how to enjoy plant foods and avoid nutritional pitfalls when choosing a more vegetarian diet, presented and live-streamed in partnership with Levine Cancer Institute. Registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Night Climbing
What: Experience an evening under the stars at The Climbing Wall. Equipment is not included in climbing fee. Bring a headlamp/flashlight. Registration is not necessary. Open to ages 16 and up.
When: 5-10 p.m. July 26
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $9-$12
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/161/Climbing-Wall
Saturday
Special Needs Swim Night
What: Splash Zone Waterpark will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families to enjoy the lazy river, race down the slide and take a leisurely dip in the pool. Advance purchase suggested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 28
Where: Splash Zone Waterpark, James Island County Park 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $7-$9
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1788/Special-Needs-Swim-Night
Sunday
Triathlon Series: Race 4
What: Race four of the five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series includes a .3-mile swim, 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Advance registration required.
When: 7:15 a.m. first wave of each race
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1507/Charleston-Sprint-Triathlon
